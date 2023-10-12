Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 12, 2023 / 3:26 PM

'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations

By Thomas Maresca
"Concerning My Daughter" by Lee Mirang, features Oh Min-ae as a woman who finds herself increasingly isolated from the world. Photo courtesy of Busan International Film Festival
1 of 4 | "Concerning My Daughter" by Lee Mirang, features Oh Min-ae as a woman who finds herself increasingly isolated from the world. Photo courtesy of Busan International Film Festival

BUSAN, South Korea -- Oct. 12 (UPI) -- When we first meet the unnamed protagonist of Lee Mirang's Concerning My Daughter, a widow in her 50s played with masterful restraint by Oh Min-ae, she's eating alone in front of the television.

Her life is not spent entirely in solitude but is suffused with a familiar kind of middle-age loneliness. She banters with colleagues at the senior care facility where she works and makes small talk with the neighbors but remains at a distance, emotional depths hinted at in a face that expresses more than she knows.

Advertisement

We also meet her daughter, Green (Lim Semi), a part-time university lecturer who mainly seems interested in hitting mom up for a loan, and her patient, Ms. Lee (Heo Jin) -- an elderly woman once famous for helping needy children around the world but now slipping into dementia, with no family of her own at her bedside.

Advertisement

The mother's routine is shaken up when Green, out of financial options, moves back home, accompanied by her long-term live-in partner, a woman named Rain (Ha Yoon-kyung). As a same-sex couple, they also find themselves at a distance from a South Korean society where LGBTQ rights remain limited.

"I wanted to focus on the solitude of the four women, how it could pass through different generations," Lee told UPI in an interview at the Busan International Film Festival, where the film premiered this week. "What that solitude could mean, could signify -- I wanted to focus on that feeling."

Concerning My Daughter, Lee's first feature, is based on the 2017 novel by best-selling author Kim Hye-jin. (The English translation was published in 2022.)

Rather than easing her loneliness, the added company at home only serves to further isolate the mother. She doesn't accept her daughter's relationship as anything more than "playing house," as she puts it, a detour on the necessary journey toward settling down with a traditional family.

Her attitude seems driven less by overt prejudice than a growing terror that she and her daughter will die alone in the heartbreaking and undignified manner she sees daily with Ms. Lee. That fear threatens to become a self-fulfilling prophecy as the mother pushes Green away while simultaneously investing all of her energy into what seems like the lost cause of rescuing her elderly patient from an increasingly bleak fate.

Advertisement

"The mother is the type of woman we often see in South Korea, who has had to constantly take care of someone other than herself," Lee said. "I hope this film can be the catalyst for a conversation about this issue."

Rain, meanwhile, makes every effort to be a conscientious guest. But offers of a home-cooked meal or morning pour-over coffee by the aspiring chef are met with tight-lipped refusal.

"Can we try to not run into each other?" the mother finally snaps at her.

Rain is not easily deterred. In a characterization that is perhaps too on-the-nose, she mirrors the mother's caretaker role, chipping away at her icy facade with tireless sincerity.

Concerning My Daughter is far too layered to tie things together neatly, and ambiguity lingers as the credits roll. But for a moment, when the ice does begin to crack and we are given a glimpse of the three separate generations finally making a connection, it carries a glacier-sized emotional heft.

"The film is not just about the daughter in the title, or the mother," Lee said. "Ultimately, the story contains a little bit of all of us."

Within the film, it is Rain who seems to have the clearest vision of what is at stake.

Advertisement

"Being together," she tells the mother, "is the only thing we can do."

Concerning My Daughter won the CGV Award at the Busan International Film Festival's Vision Awards, held Thursday evening.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in December.
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Movies // 4 hours ago
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Priscilla" is a new film directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell, is coming to Prime Video.
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy starring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
Movies // 8 hours ago
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Howdy, Neighbor!", which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a stalker thriller which unfolds over Facetime, and stars Disney veterans -- and it works!
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
Movies // 9 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Faceless After Dark," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a clever revenge tale showcasing Jenna Kanell as an actor and co-writer.
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," a new film about the Von Erich family, opens in theaters in December.
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Dream Scenario," which screened at Beyond Fest, is a surreal fantasy comedy with a message about fleeting fame.
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Movies // 2 days ago
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released two new videos and four posters for "The Marvels" on Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 10.
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Movies // 2 days ago
Justin Timberlake sings *NSYNC song in 'Trolls Band Together'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes clip from "Trolls Band Together" on Tuesday. The third film in the animated musical series features Justin Timberlake singing an old *NSYNC hit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms split from Will Smith, says they separated in 2016
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
'Dear Jinri' is provocative portrait of late K-pop idol Sulli
'Dear Jinri' is provocative portrait of late K-pop idol Sulli
Chris Stapleton reschedules shows due to bronchitis
Chris Stapleton reschedules shows due to bronchitis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement