Sept. 15, 2023 / 10:59 AM

'Monster High 2' trailer shows trio clash with werecat Toralei Stripe

By Annie Martin
"Monster High 2," a new film based on Mattel's "Monster High" doll franchise, is coming to Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon and Paramount+
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are giving a glimpse of the new film Monster High 2.

Paramount+ shared a trailer for the live-action movie musical Friday featuring Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen and Ceci Balagot.

Monster High 2 is a sequel to Monster High: The Movie, released in October 2022. The films are based on Mattel's Monster High doll franchise, which has also been adapted as an animated series.

The Monster High movies follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), Frankie Stein (Balagot), Draculaura (Damasen) and other children of famous monsters and creatures as they attend Monster High school.

The trailer shows Clawdeen, Frankie and Draculaura begin their sophomore year and clash with the new character Toralei Stripe (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British werecat.

"The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year -- new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever," an official synopsis reads.

Case Walker, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald, Nasiv Sall, Bonale Fambrini, Kyra Leroux and Ana Ortiz also star.

Monster High 2 premieres Oct. 5 on Paramount+ and will premiere on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. EDT.

The film is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland.

