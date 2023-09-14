Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 14, 2023 / 9:01 PM

TIFF movie review: 'National Anthem' a loving portrait of LGBTQ, polyamorous community

By Fred Topel
Eve Lindley stars in "National Anthem." Photo courtesy of LD Entertainment
1 of 5 | Eve Lindley stars in "National Anthem." Photo courtesy of LD Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- National Anthem, which screened Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a small-town drama full of warmth and acceptance. It highlights specific lifestyles, but showcases the value in sharing the love with all.

Dylan (Charlie Plummer) works in construction in New Mexico and takes care of his younger brother, while their mother (Robyn Lively) stays out late partying. When Dylan accepts a job with Pepe (Rene Rosado), he discovers a new world.

Advertisement

Pepe is part of the House of Splendor, a rodeo community populated by LGBTQ cowboys, cowgirls and cowpeople. Dylan falls for Pepe's girlfriend, Sky (Eve Lindley), and since Pepe and Sky have an open relationship, they can pursue those feelings.

Dylan is quiet when he first arrives at House of Splendor because that's how he's gotten through life. People like Sky and Carrie (Mason Alexander Park) introduce Dylan to drag and roping techniques.

It's lovely to see how open and non-judgemental Dylan is. So many movies could deal with homophobia or advocacy, rightfully since there are still social issues that need addressing, but National Anthem is truly just about making friends.

Advertisement

That is its own form of advocacy, because National Anthem isn't about Dylan coming out or fighting for a cause. He does find drag performance is a hobby he enjoys, but he's mainly just a boy who likes a trans girl and learns about the community in which she lives.

The House of Splendor community is even more specific than the breadth of LGBTQ characters represented within. They're gay, trans, nonbinary and polyamorous people who also happen to love horses and rodeo stunts.

So portraying that very specific community is illuminating, and they are lots of fun to spend 90-some minutes with them. In welcoming Dylan, they show they're willing to teach newcomers and let him find the parts he likes or identifies with.

The profound theme of National Anthem is that discussing the LGBTQ community need not be a binary between gay and straight, or even tolerant and homophobic. It can just be about meeting people and accepting them as they are.

National Anthem had its premiere at the South by Southwest film Festival in March. Look for more distribution news after Toronto.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," a new DC superhero film starring Jason Momoa, opens in theaters in December.
'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' trailer: Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl story to life
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' trailer: Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl story to life
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," a new short film directed by Wes Anderson and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is coming to Netflix.
'Invisible Beauty': Model Bethann Hardison tackles racism in fashion industry
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Invisible Beauty': Model Bethann Hardison tackles racism in fashion industry
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Bethann Hardison, the subject of the documentary "Invisible Beauty," in theaters Friday, discusses her advocacy for Black models and other models of color in the fashion industry. It premieres in theaters Friday.
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Movies // 16 hours ago
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Director, co-writer and star of "Outlaw Johnny Black" Michael Jai White discusses the message he hopes audiences receive from his western, in theaters Friday.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Movies // 1 day ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a new film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, opens in October.
Movie review: 'Haunting in Venice' predictable but still fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Haunting in Venice' predictable but still fun
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "A Haunting in Venice," in theaters Friday, is a bit more predictable than Kenneth Branagh's other Hercule Poirot movies but it's still fun to watch him reach the inevitable conclusion.
TIFF movie review: '100 Yards' showcases thrilling fighters, clever story
Movies // 1 day ago
TIFF movie review: '100 Yards' showcases thrilling fighters, clever story
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The martial arts extravaganza "100 Yards," which screened Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, showcases Andy On and Jacky Heung with a unique twist on martial arts stories.
'The Little Mermaid' becomes one of Disney+'s most-watched premieres
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Little Mermaid' becomes one of Disney+'s most-watched premieres
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "The Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey drew over 16 million views in its first five days of streaming on Disney+.
Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke attend 'Wildcat' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke attend 'Wildcat' premiere
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and his daughter, "Stranger Things" actress Maya Hawke, supported their film "Wildcat" at the Toronto International Film Festival.
TIFF movie review: 'King Tide' a compelling parable for our time
Movies // 3 days ago
TIFF movie review: 'King Tide' a compelling parable for our time
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "The King Tide," which premiered Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, uses a fantastic scenario as an allegory for very real world human conflicts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement