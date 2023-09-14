Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 14, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Model Bethann Hardison shares battles against racism in fashion industry

By Fred Topel
Bethann Hardison shares her story in "Invisible Beauty." Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
1 of 5 | Bethann Hardison shares her story in "Invisible Beauty." Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The documentary Invisible Beauty, in theaters Friday, shows how model Bethann Hardison advocated for models of color throughout her career. And she said her methodology was as important as her message.

"You just remind people, 'We're not calling you racist. It's the intent," Hardison told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "The intent may be one thing, but the result is different.'"

Advertisement

Hardison formed Bethann Management in 1984 to represent models. She advocated for fashion shows and photo shoots to include more Black models at a time when the industry resisted inclusion.

The documentary includes a 2007 press conference Hardison held, four years after agencies sent out a notice requesting no Black or ethnic models be sent for consideration. Hardison invited agencies, editors, casting directors and models to the conference.

In that press conference, IMG Models President Ivan Bart interrupted Hardison to say agents can't control what the clients ask for. After a contentious exchange, Hardison counters that even agents must take some responsibility for pitching their Black clients.

Advertisement

"I was glad to see that I did handle him so well; that was a very important time," Hardison said of that footage.

Bart gives a new interview in the documentary. Hardison said she reassured him about their 2007 interaction.

"I had to remind him, 'Listen, don't feel bad about that. You just misunderstood the moment and you were standing up for the truth of what you felt,'" Hardison said. "I was glad that he allowed it because he could have said, 'Oh, please don't use that scene.'"

During Hardison's modeling career in the '70s, she was a contemporary of Iman's among the first Black models on the covers of Allure, Vogue and other magazines. Iman also speaks in the film about looking up to Hardison, but she is modest.

"I wouldn't say I mentored her," Hardison said. "We became friends, and I could say that from time to time, she came to me for advice. In the very beginning, when she first came to America, that was a very tough time for her."

After Bethann Management opened, Hardison represented the likes of Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell, as well as white, Asian and Latinx models.

"I was the owner of an agency that was very diverse," Hardison said.

Advertisement

Bethann Management also represented male models like the late Brent King and Tyson Beckford.

Beckford gives an interview about the impact Hardison had on his life in Invisible Beauty.

"When you raise people and you see how they grow up, you're so proud," Hardison said of Beckford.

Invisible Beauty director Frederic Tcheng also was struck by how open Beckford was.

"The interview that he gave us was so emotional and deep," Tcheng said. "It definitely felt like a very deep connection that he wanted to talk about."

Invisible Beauty includes an interview with Hardison's son, Kadeem, whose career is a vital part of Bethann's story, she said.

"It was a big part of my story of course because he's my only child," she said. "And I was the one who made him believe he should be an actor."

Tcheng said he spoke with Kadeem for almost as long as he spoke with Bethann for the film.

"I really felt like I got to understand Bethann's life as a woman better when I talked to Kadeem," Tcheng said. "It was really a turning point for me in understanding the story that I was telling."

Advertisement

Invisible Beauty expands on Sept. 29.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Movies // 59 minutes ago
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Director, co-writer and star of "Outlaw Johnny Black" Michael Jai White discusses the message he hopes audiences receive from his western, in theaters Friday.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a new film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, opens in October.
Movie review: 'Haunting in Venice' predictable but still fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Haunting in Venice' predictable but still fun
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "A Haunting in Venice," in theaters Friday, is a bit more predictable than Kenneth Branagh's other Hercule Poirot movies but it's still fun to watch him reach the inevitable conclusion.
TIFF movie review: '100 Yards' showcases thrilling fighters, clever story
Movies // 1 day ago
TIFF movie review: '100 Yards' showcases thrilling fighters, clever story
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The martial arts extravaganza "100 Yards," which screened Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, showcases Andy On and Jacky Heung with a unique twist on martial arts stories.
'The Little Mermaid' becomes one of Disney+'s most-watched premieres
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Little Mermaid' becomes one of Disney+'s most-watched premieres
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "The Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey drew over 16 million views in its first five days of streaming on Disney+.
Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke attend 'Wildcat' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke attend 'Wildcat' premiere
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and his daughter, "Stranger Things" actress Maya Hawke, supported their film "Wildcat" at the Toronto International Film Festival.
TIFF movie review: 'King Tide' a compelling parable for our time
Movies // 2 days ago
TIFF movie review: 'King Tide' a compelling parable for our time
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "The King Tide," which premiered Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, uses a fantastic scenario as an allegory for very real world human conflicts.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' teaser: Black Manta vows to kill Aquaman
Movies // 2 days ago
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' teaser: Black Manta vows to kill Aquaman
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," a new DC superhero film starring Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, opens in December.
'Haunted Mansion' to premiere Oct. 4 on Disney+
Movies // 2 days ago
'Haunted Mansion' to premiere Oct. 4 on Disney+
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced the supernatural comedy, "Haunted Mansion," is set to premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 4.
TIFF movie review: Provocative 'Dumb Money' explains, dramatizes GameStop stock
Movies // 5 days ago
TIFF movie review: Provocative 'Dumb Money' explains, dramatizes GameStop stock
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Dumb Money," in theaters Sept. 29, portrays the GameStop stock scandal while explaining complex financial concepts and asking questions about their ethics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement