Sept. 7, 2023 / 1:09 PM

'Nyad' trailer: Jodie Foster helps Annette Bening achieve marathon swim

By Annie Martin
Annette Bening plays swimmer Diana Nyad in the new film "Nyad." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Annette Bening plays swimmer Diana Nyad in the new film "Nyad." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Nyad.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports drama Thursday featuring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

Nyad is based on the memoir Find a Way by swimmer Diana Nyad. The film follows Nyad (Bening) as she attempts to achieve her lifelong dream of completing a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

The trailer shows Nyad pursue her goal with the help of her best friend and swim coach, Bonnie Stoll (Foster).

Rhys Ifans also stars.

Nyad is written by Julia Cox and directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

The film will screen Sept. 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in select theaters in October. The movie starts streaming Nov. 3 on Netflix.

Bening will also star in Chris Pine's directorial debut, Poolman, while Foster will have a lead role in True Detective Season 4, which premieres on HBO in 2024.

