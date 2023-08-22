Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 22, 2023 / 3:16 PM

'Rebel Moon' teaser unveils Zack Snyder's two-part space opera

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sofia Boutella attends the premiere of 'Hotel Artemis' at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 19, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sofia Boutella attends the premiere of 'Hotel Artemis' at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 19, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rebel Moon.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the epic space opera Tuesday following the trailer's debut at Gamescom.

Advertisement

Rebel Moon is written and directed by Zack Snyder (300, Justice League). The film is inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai and will debut in two parts, Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: The Scargiver.

The new movie centers around "a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force." Sofia Boutella plays Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers who becomes their best hope for survival.

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors -- outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge," an official synopsis reads.

"As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed."

Advertisement

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix, with Rebel Moon: The Scargiver to follow April 19, 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Movies // 2 hours ago
Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a clip for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" on Tuesday. Writer/star Nia Vardalos recaps the first two movies to catch viewers up.
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Movies // 10 hours ago
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
NEW YORK, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Actor and writer Dewayne Perkins says his horror-comedy, "The Blackening," was made for those who are fully invested in the moviegoing experience.
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell return in 'Good Burger 2' teaser
Movies // 19 hours ago
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell return in 'Good Burger 2' teaser
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for "Good Burger 2" on Monday. The sequel to the 1997 movie based on the "All That" sketch is coming to the streaming service this fall.
'Bottoms' girls debate high school fight club, feminism
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bottoms' girls debate high school fight club, feminism
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Orion released a clip from the movie "Bottoms" on Monday. The film opens Friday in theaters.
'Reptile' trailer: Benicio del Toro investigates Justin Timberlake in new thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Reptile' trailer: Benicio del Toro investigates Justin Timberlake in new thriller
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Reptile," a new crime thriller starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Bottoms," in theaters Friday, puts a fun twist on R-rated teenage comedy with an all-girl high school fight club.
'Blue Beetle' tops North American box office with $25.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blue Beetle' tops North American box office with $25.4M
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- "Blue Beetle" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," in theaters Friday and on Netflix August 25, is a funny teen comedy starring Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie.
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Movies // 4 days ago
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, is coming to Netflix.
Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," a new film exploring Lil Nas X's first-ever tour, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement