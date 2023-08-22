1/5

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rebel Moon. The streaming service shared a teaser for the epic space opera Tuesday following the trailer's debut at Gamescom. Advertisement

Rebel Moon is written and directed by Zack Snyder (300, Justice League). The film is inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai and will debut in two parts, Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: The Scargiver.

The new movie centers around "a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force." Sofia Boutella plays Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers who becomes their best hope for survival.

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors -- outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge," an official synopsis reads.

"As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed."

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix, with Rebel Moon: The Scargiver to follow April 19, 2024.