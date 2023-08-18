Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 18, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," a new film exploring Lil Nas X's first-ever tour, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," a new film exploring Lil Nas X's first-ever tour, will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a new documentary about singer and rapper Lil Nas X, will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Sony Music and TIFF announced in a press release Friday that the film will screen Sept. 9 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Advertisement

Long Live Montero is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel. The documentary explores Lil Nas X's first-ever concert tour of the same name, which kicked off in September 2022 and concluded in March.

The film "captures one of today's most provocative pop stars at a transformational point in his life, both on and off stage," as he navigates "identity, family, expectations and acceptance, while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers," according to an official synopsis.

Advertisement

"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. "In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film's captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year."

Lil Nas X is known for the singles "Old Town Road," "Panini," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Industry Baby." He released his debut studio album, Montero, in September 2021.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 7 through 17. Hayao Miyazaki's new animated feature The Boy and the Heron will open the festival.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, is coming to Netflix.
Lenny Kravitz records anthem for Netflix civil-rights film 'Rustin'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz records anthem for Netflix civil-rights film 'Rustin'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz has written and recorded an original song called "Road To Freedom" for director-producer George C. Wolfe's upcoming U.S. civil-rights film, "Rustin."
'Rebel Moon' teaser trailer to debut at Gamescom
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rebel Moon' teaser trailer to debut at Gamescom
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon" director Zack Snyder said the film's first teaser trailer will be shown at Gamescom.
Miyazaki's 'Boy and the Heron' to open San Sebastian, screen at NYFF
Movies // 1 day ago
Miyazaki's 'Boy and the Heron' to open San Sebastian, screen at NYFF
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "The Boy and the Heron," a new animated feature from Hayao Miyazaki, will open the San Sebastian Film Festival and screen at the New York Film Festival.
'She Came to Me' sets up Dinklage, Hathaway, Tomei triangle
Movies // 1 day ago
'She Came to Me' sets up Dinklage, Hathaway, Tomei triangle
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "She Came to Me" on Thursday. The film starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei opens Sept. 29 in theaters.
'My Animal' trailer shows werewolf love, death
Movies // 1 day ago
'My Animal' trailer shows werewolf love, death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount released the trailer for "My Animal" on Thursday. The werewolf love story opens Sept. 8 in theaters and one week later on VOD.
'Red, White & Royal Blue' becomes No. 1 film on Prime Video after release
Movies // 1 day ago
'Red, White & Royal Blue' becomes No. 1 film on Prime Video after release
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Red, White & Royal Blue" is the No. 1 movie worldwide on Prime Video and is among the service's top three most-watched romantic comedies of all time.
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Movies // 1 day ago
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cinematographers Julia Liu, Clair Popkin and C. Kim Miles and editor Michael Harte discuss working with Michael J. Fox on the documentary "Still," now on Apple TV+.
'Barbie' coming to video on demand Sept. 5
Movies // 2 days ago
'Barbie' coming to video on demand Sept. 5
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video listed "Barbie" for pre-order on Wednesday. The hit film will be available on video-on-demand Sept. 5 for $19.99.
'Fast X' coming to Peacock in September
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast X' coming to Peacock in September
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Fast X," the latest "Fast & Furious" film starring Vin Diesel, will start streaming on Peacock in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement