Director Charlie Kaufman attends the 31st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on February 27, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Charlie Kaufman -- who is known for helming eclectic movies such as Being John Malkovich and Adaptation -- is to be honored at the Sarajevo Film Festival. Kaufman will be presented with the honorary Heart of Sarajevo honor at the 29th edition of the festival, which is set to run Aug. 11-18. Advertisement

"We are thrilled that, after 15 years, we are welcoming back to the Sarajevo Film Festival one of the most significant, world-renowned screenwriters and directors, and honor him for his work and dedication to the art of filmmaking," Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, said in a statement Monday.

"Charlie Kaufman is an extraordinary filmmaker whose films, though filled with biting humor, compel us to contemplate existential depths of the human experience."

Kaufman's body of work also includes Human Nature, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Synecdoche New York, I'm Thinking About Ending Things and Anomalisa.

Last year, Jesse Eisenberg, Ruben Östlund, Sergei Loznitsa and Paul Joseph Schrader were chosen to receive the award.