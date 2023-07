1/5

Chris Elliott plays the sheriff of Redville. Photo courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

July 31 (UPI) -- Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for Welcome to Redville on Monday. The film premieres on video-on-demand Aug. 29. Leo (Jake Manley) and Toni (Highdee Kuan) hide out in the small town of Redville after fleeing a robbery. They discover that they cannot leave as the town traps them in a loop with no exit. Advertisement

Chris Elliott plays the Redville sheriff. Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Sabrina Haskett, Phil Hendrie and Robert Craighead also star.

The trailer concludes with a standoff. As Leo and the police exchange gunfire, the sheriff finds himself with a gun that fires a cartoonish "Bang!" sign.

Isaac H. Eaton directs from a script he wrote with Danny Devoto. Brad Kramer and Alice Abernathy are executive producers.