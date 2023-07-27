Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts

1/5

From left to right, Alex Cooper Cohen, Darby Camp and Emmy Liu-Wang star in "The Slumber Party." Photo courtesy of Disney

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- In the Disney+ original movie, The Slumber Party, premiering Thursday, a trio of teenage girls have an adventure retracing the steps of their slumber party. Stars Darby Camp, 16, and Emmy Liu-Wang, 16, told UPI how they pulled off the film's comical stunts. The morning after a hypnotist (Titus Burgess) performs at the party, Megan (Darby) cannot remember why she's missing an eyebrow. Fortunately, Darby did not have to shave it in real life. Advertisement

"It was a prosthetic that they would put on top and then use makeup to blend it in," Darby told UPI in a Zoom interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"There was some talk," Darby said. "People were like, 'Why can't she actually shave her eyebrows instead of having to do makeup?' Some other people, too, were like, 'I don't think a teenage girl's going to want to shave her eyebrows.'"

Darby and Paige (Emmy) also compete in an onion eating contest that may hold a clue to the whereabouts of Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera), missing since the slumber party. Darby said that for wide shots, the production carved peeled apples to look like onions.

"For our close-ups, they were sadly real onions," Darby said.

Emmy, for whom Slumber Party is only her first movie -- after the sitcom, Raven's Home -- learned too late that she did not have to swallow the onions.

"After a few of the takes, one of our ensemble [actors] was like, 'You know there are spit buckets under the table, right?'" Emmy said. "And I was like, 'You know what? I didn't know that, but thank you for telling me.'"

Emmy said some closeup shots still required her to swallow in the same take in which she bit a raw onion.

In another sequence, Megan, Paige and Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen) ride a high school athletic mascot. The hedgehog is on wheels and rolls out of control down a hill with the three girls on top of it.

"It felt to me like a roller coaster," Emmy said.

Darby said Alex and Emmy got strapped into the hedgehog for safety. Darby herself sat atop the hedgehog wearing a seatbelt.

"It felt like it was going a lot faster than it did," Darby said. "It felt a lot faster when we were actually on the hedgehog."

Megan has an embarrassing mishap even before the slumber party begins. Her dress gets caught in a car door and ripped off.

Darby said this stunt was achieved by wearing a velcro dress and attaching it to a truck by rope.

Because Megan, Paige and Veronica forget what the hypnotist made them do at the slumber party, they don't learn that until the end of the movie. They find a cell phone video the girls recorded while under a trance the night before.

Darby and Emmy said the video was recorded on an actual cell phone, and they got to improvise the silly slumber party scenes.

"They had this big box light on top of the phone and it looked really funny," Darby said. "So they could get the perfect lighting, but still make it look natural."

Emmy said the improv felt like they were being themselves.

"I didn't even feel like we were acting or in character," Emmy said. "It was just us going insane and that was one of the funnest parts of the movie to shoot."

Having only appeared in Disney's sitcom and movie, Emmy said she already has learned the differences between studio sitcom acting and film acting on location. Emmy said she is excited for whatever the next steps in her career may be.

"I'm pretty much open to anything," Emmy said. "I think anything could happen and I'm excited for what will."

Darby has already been acting for 10 years, including dramatic roles on The Leftovers, Grey's Anatomy, NOS4A2 and Big Little Lies. She also has acted in family-friendly movies like The Christmas Chronicles and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

"I honestly don't really have a preference," Darby said. "I love doing both."

Darby said she feels the appeal of The Slumber Party is not limited only to kids.

"It's not even a kid movie," Darby said. "It's more of a family movie that I think adults can enjoy, too. I loved getting to do all the action-adventure."