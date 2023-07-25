Trending
July 25, 2023 / 2:22 PM

'No One Will Save You': Kaitlyn Dever sci-fi thriller gets photo, premiere date

By Annie Martin
Kaitlyn Dever stars in the new film "No One Will Save You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kaitlyn Dever stars in the new film "No One Will Save You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new film No One Will Save You starring Kaitlyn Dever.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo and September premiere date for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday.

No One Will Save You is written and directed by Brian Duffield (The Babysitter). The film follows Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community.

"Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up -- until she's awakened one night be strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders," an official synopsis reads.

Duffield produces the film with Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum, with Dever and Joshua Throne as executive producers.

No One Will Save You premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

Dever is known for the film Booksmart and also appeared in the series Justified and Dopesick.

