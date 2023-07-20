Trending
July 20, 2023 / 12:58 PM

'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return

By Fred Topel
Tobin Bell returns in "Saw X." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
July 20 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the first photo of Tobin Bell's return in Saw X. The studio also announced the film's release date of Sept. 29.

Bell starred in the first eight Saw movies. The first film revealed John Kramer (Bell) as the Jigsaw Killer, a terminal cancer patient who punished people who took their lives for granted.

Kramer was killed in Saw III by a victim, not his cancer. Saw IV-VII (aka Saw 3D) and Jigsaw used flashbacks to show Kramer had set up deadly traps for long after his death.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw was the first entry not to include Bell. A new killer was inspired by Jigsaw to punish corrupt cops.

Lionsgate confirmed Saw X takes place between Saw and Saw II, calling it "Jigsaw's most personal game." Kramer travels to Mexico for experimental cancer treatment, but when he discovers it is a scam, he concocts traps for the perpetrators.

The Saw franchise became famous for Jigsaw's elaborate death traps that forced victims to endure some form or torture to escape. Each entry also had a surprise ending like the reveal of Kramer in the original.

Saw VI and Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert directs Saw X. Greutert was promoted from editor of Saw I-V and returned to edit Jigsaw.

Jigsaw and Spiral writers Peter Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg wrote Saw X. Franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules also return.

IMDb also lists cast members Michael Beach, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Paulette Hernandez, Renata Vaca, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto.

