July 17, 2023 / 3:08 PM

'The Monkey King' trailer: Jimmy O. Yang voices hero in animated film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jimmy O. Yang voices Monkey in "The Monkey King." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jimmy O. Yang voices Monkey in "The Monkey King." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new movie The Monkey King.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Monday featuring Jimmy O. Yang.

The Monkey King is inspired by a traditional Chinese tale.

The film "follows a charismatic Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and Monkey's greatest foe of all -- his own ego," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) team up with a young human girl who dreams of being a hero.

Lin Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Nan Li, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, BD Wong, Andrew Kishino, Sophie Wu, Jodi Long, James Sie, Andrew Pang, Stephanie Hsu and Kuno Inghram also have voice roles.

The Monkey King is written by Steve Bencich and Ron J. Friedman and directed by Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls). The film premieres Aug. 18 on Netflix.

