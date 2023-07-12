Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 12, 2023 / 11:41 AM

'Cinderella': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration in August

By Annie Martin

July 12 (UPI) -- Disney classic Cinderella has received an all-new restoration.

Disney+ announced a 4K restoration of the 1950 animated film Wednesday that will stream during World Princess Week in August.

Advertisement

The restoration marks the first time that Cinderella will be available to stream in 4K.

The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios on the multi-year project, which had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

"Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors (like Mike Underwood at Picture Shop Hollywood) and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever," Kevin Schaeffer, director of restoration for Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

"We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The current available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts," he added. "To make sure we didn't lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg."

Advertisement

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating its centennial this year. The Cinderella restoration will debut Aug. 25 on Disney+ as part of the ongoing Disney100 celebration.

Cinderella was released in 1950 and is the 12th Disney animated feature film. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo."

Read More

'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn 'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax Milan Kundera, author of 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being,' dies at 94 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
July 12 (UPI) -- "Blue Beetle," a new film based on the DC Comics character and starring Xolo Maridueña, opens in theaters in August.
'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to open New York Film Festival
Movies // 21 hours ago
'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to open New York Film Festival
July 11 (UPI) -- "May December," a stylized melodrama directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, will open the New York Film Festival.
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
July 11 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in theaters in December.
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ben Kingsley meets alien in 'Jules' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Jules" on Monday. The comedy about a man (Ben Kingsley) and an alien opens Aug. 11.
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
Movies // 1 day ago
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer' test could have 'set fire to the atmosphere'
July 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind the scenes feature about "Oppenheimer" on Monday. Director Christopher Nolan reveals a frightening detail about the Manhattan project, and how his crew brought it to the screen.
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
Movies // 1 day ago
'Love at First Sight' trailer: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy meet by chance
July 10 (UPI) -- "Love at First Sight," a romance film based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight," is coming to Netflix.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman suits up as Wolverine in new photo
Movies // 2 days ago
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman suits up as Wolverine in new photo
July 10 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds shared a photo with Hugh Jackman from the set of the Marvel film "Deadpool 3."
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' trailer hypes Tom Cruise action scenes
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' trailer hypes Tom Cruise action scenes
July 10 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," a new film starring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, opens in theaters Friday.
'Napoleon' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix plays emperor in Ridley Scott film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Napoleon' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix plays emperor in Ridley Scott film
July 10 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," a historical drama film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
Margot Robbie wears 1960s Barbie look at 'Barbie' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Margot Robbie wears 1960s Barbie look at 'Barbie' premiere
July 10 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie channeled the Barbie Solo in the Spotlight outfit at the Los Angeles premiere of "Barbie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement