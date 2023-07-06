Trending
July 6, 2023 / 10:02 AM

'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie' trailer shows rival superheroes unite

By Annie Martin

July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated superhero movie Thursday featuring the voices of Cristina Vee and Bryce Papenbrook.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie is based on the French series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, which is in its fifth season.

The franchise takes place in Paris and follows Marinette Dupain-Cheng (Vee) and Adrien Agreste (Papenbrook), two teenagers who use magical gems known as the Miraculous to transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir.

The film will see the rival superheroes unite to take on the villain Hawk Moth.

"Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city," an official synopsis reads.

The English voice cast also features Keith Silverstein as Hawk Moth, Mela Lee as Tikki, Max Mittelman as Plagg, Sabrina Weisz as Nathalie Sancoeur, Carrie Keranen as Alya Césaire and Zeno Robinson as Nino Lahiffe.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie premieres July 28 on Netflix.

