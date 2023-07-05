1/5

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in May.

July 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Killers of the Flower Moon. The streaming service shared a trailer for the epic western crime drama Wednesday featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. Advertisement

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann nonfiction book of the same name, which explores the murders of Osage Nation members in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kylie (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," an official synopsis reads.

Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow also star.

Killers of the Flower Moon is written by Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth and directed by Scorsese.

The film reunites Scorsese with DiCaprio and De Niro, his frequent collaborators. The film is Scorsese's first since The Irishman, starring De Niro, released in 2019.

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the movie in May. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival the same month.

Killers of the Flower Moon will open in select theaters Oct. 6 before a wide release Oct. 20. The film will later stream on Apple TV+.

