Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 6, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech

By Fred Topel
1/7
Alex Winter directed "The YouTube Effect." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Alex Winter directed "The YouTube Effect." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 6 (UPI) -- The documentary The YouTube Effect, in theaters Friday, traces the video streaming site from its 2005 origins to the present. And producer-director Alex Winter and producer Gale Anne Hurd say their documentary explains why YouTube enabled hate speech and conspiracy theories.

"What keeps people on platforms is building anger, rage, resentment," Hurd told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "It's not just accidental. They're being guided down that particular rabbit hole."

Advertisement

Winter interviewed YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, former CEO Susan Wojcicki and many content creators for the documentary. The YouTube Effect explains how YouTube's algorithm chooses videos to queue up next.

Caleb Cain speaks firsthand about how YouTube introduced him to right-wing conspiracy videos. Cain's experience was algorithm-driven, but Winter said people also are predisposed to seek out such content.

"The negative sort of hate-filled, violence inducing or inciting rhetoric are very gripping," Winter said. "You don't need an algorithm for that to be a problem. That's just a human nature problem."

Advertisement

Where hate and violence becomes disproportional, Winter said, is when YouTube profits off selling advertisements in those highly viewed videos. The YouTube Effect cautions users that profits are enabling misinformation or inciting rhetoric to cross their paths.

"What company is going to want to police itself when it's monetizing that type of content?" Winter asked rhetorically. "Somebody who's pounding a table and calling for civil war may get more folks watching them than someone who's talking about the latest Indie movie."

Winter alluded to InfoWars host Alex Jones as the table pounder calling for civil war. Winter said clips of Jones appear in The YouTube Effect under fair use. The documentary did not have to license clips from Jones because they were reporting on his use of YouTube.

"Fair use is a very, very important component of being able to get stories told, and to be able to shine a light on what's going on in the world," Winter said.

The film also highlights the positives of YouTube, Hurd said. It was also important to show how YouTube empowers creators.

"This was never intended to be a hit piece," she said. "We also wanted to show that it enables people to find community."

Advertisement

ContraPoints host Natalie Wynn, a trans woman, also spoke to Winter for The YouTube Effect. Hurd said the trans community is just one example of groups that can find each other via YouTube.

In presenting a balanced portrait, Hurd said, participation by Chen and especially Wojcicki were vital.

"If we didn't have someone like her speaking on behalf of the platform, we didn't feel we could make the documentary," Hurd said.

As a feature film producer, Hurd has also dealt with the dangers of technology. The Terminator films warned of an artificial intelligence that used killer robots to enslave humanity.

The YouTube algorithm may not have terminators in the shape of Arnold Schwarzenegger at its command, but Hurd said it still is up to humans to demand checks and balances for such technology.

"The fact that dangerous things could be developed without any guardrails was something we were very much concerned about [in The Terminator]," Hurd said. "I think that it's always difficult to close the barn door after the horses get out."

Hurd said she selected Winter to direct The YouTube Effect based on his technological documentaries about Napster, Blockchain and the Silk Road underground Internet.

It is the director and producer's first project together, though Winter said he auditioned for a role in Hurd's Aliens that he did not get when he was an actor.

Advertisement

Winter said Google's acquisition of YouTube in 2006 made the story of the video platform broader.

"I was very intrigued by Google's rise, which is YouTube's rise, as well," Winter said. "They're kind of inseparable."

Winter said The YouTube Effect concludes at a point necessitating further discussion. Already Winter is following a June 27 Wall Street Journal story revealing that YouTube violated promises to advertisers not to place its ads on questionable content.

"We're heading into an election year, and it's a very critical and pivotal moment in history," Winter said. "All the issues that the film is engaging with are about to collide."

Hurd also expressed concern for the role YouTube played in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capital, along with Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

"The platforms have all allowed disinformation, including disinformation about the last election results, to be aired on their platform," Hurd said. "One of the reasons Jan. 6 happened, where we had essentially an attempted coup in this country, is because of this information about who won the election."

Winter said he hopes more progress can be made with users demanding YouTube act responsibly with the content it platforms.

"It's not an easy thing to get these companies to reform themselves," Winter said. "They're making a lot of money, and they're not incentivized to make less money."

Advertisement

Read More

Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing

Latest Headlines

'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone find romance
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone find romance
July 5 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," an epic western crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, opens in October.
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One," in theaters July 12, further develops the franchise's trademarks with lots of new surprises.
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
Movies // 2 days ago
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
July 3 (UPI) -- Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk will return to star in a sequel to the romantic comedy "Your Christmas or Mine?"
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- "Joy Ride," in theaters Friday, balances raunchy comedy with heartfelt emotions.
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
July 2 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary
Movies // 5 days ago
'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary
June 30 (UPI) -- "Sly," a new film exploring the life and career of "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, is coming to Netflix.
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
Movies // 6 days ago
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
June 29 (UPI) -- "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland will direct an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" at Netflix.
Lana Condor, Jane Fonda attend 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' premiere
Movies // 6 days ago
Lana Condor, Jane Fonda attend 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' premiere
June 29 (UPI) -- Lana Condor, Annie Murphy and Jane Fonda attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Movies // 1 week ago
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
June 28 (UPI) -- "Retribution," a remake of the Spanish action thriller "El desconocido," opens in theaters in August.
'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
Movies // 1 week ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
June 28 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new post-apocalyptic horror film starring Mario Casas, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today'
Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today'
'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date
'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement