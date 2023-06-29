Trending
June 29, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix

By Annie Martin

June 29 (UPI) -- Leslye Headland has joined the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film at Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday that Headland, a writer and director known for co-creating the series Russian Doll, will direct the upcoming adaptation.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the book, with Reid and Margaret Chernin to serve as executive producers.

The new film centers on Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood legend who tells her life story to an unknown reporter, Monique Grant. Evelyn recounts her rise to fame during the golden age of Hollywood and shares stunning secrets about her life and marriages.

Headland's other credits include the films Bachelorette and About Last Night. She also served as writer, creator, executive producer and showrunner on the Star Wars series The Acolyte, which premieres on Disney+ in 2024.

Another one of Reid's book, Daisy Jones & the Six, was adapted into a series and premiered on Prime Video in March.

Netflix has yet to announce the cast for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

