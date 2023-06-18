Advertisement
Movies
June 18, 2023 / 6:46 PM

Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie

By Karen Butler
1/3
Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet at Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere on June 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet at Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere on June 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third Extraction movie for Netflix.

Hemsworth and franchise director Sam Hargrave made the announcement at Saturday's Tudum Fan Event for Netflix.

Advertisement

It sees Hemsworth reprise his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

The first Extraction was based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad. It was released in 2020.

Extraction 2 premiered on the streaming service Friday.

The cast also includes Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa and Golshifteh Farahani.

Read More

Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me' 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique

Latest Headlines

'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
June 16 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix in August.
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
Movies // 3 days ago
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
June 15 (UPI) -- "Wham!," a new film about British pop duo Wham!, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
Movies // 3 days ago
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
June 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a new stop-motion animated film featuring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," on Netflix Friday, more than doubles the action of its predecessor and stands alongside the 'John Wick' franchise at the top of the genre.
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
Movies // 3 days ago
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
June 15 (UPI) -- Disney has announced the theatrical release dates for its next three "Avatar" sequels.
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
Movies // 3 days ago
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Asteroid City" stars Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Stephen Park discuss the unique style of Wes Anderson's latest film.
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in theaters June 30, marks the legendary hero succumbing to the shortcomings of modern filmmaking.
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
Movies // 4 days ago
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
June 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Shortcomings" on Wednesday. Randall Park's feature film directorial debut opens Aug. 4 in theaters.
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
Movies // 4 days ago
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
June 14 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying
LOS ANGELES, June 14 (UPI) -- "The Blackening," in theaters Friday, effectively straddles the horror-comedy line with clever humor and genuine scares.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Famous birthdays for June 18: Richard Madden, Bailey Bass
Famous birthdays for June 18: Richard Madden, Bailey Bass
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement