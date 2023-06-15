1/5

LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- Asteroid City cast members Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park and more said the specificity of writer-director Wes Anderson's stylized period piece made it easier to embody their characters. In the film, in limited release Friday, a theater troupe puts on a play set in 1955. The wraparound scenes of the theater are in a square black and wide frame, while the play is presented in full color widescreen. Brody, 50, plays the director of the play, Schubert Green. Advertisement

"So much of Wes' worlds are created," Brody, who also appeared in Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"Because of this wonderful visual aesthetic that he gravitates toward and envisions, you just exist within the world on a stage or a giant set that's built," Brody said.

In the 1955 scenes, a group of parents and children meet for a Junior Stargazers convention. When an alien arrives, Gen. Grif Gibson (Jeffrey Wright) quarantines the visitors who saw the extraterrestrial.

Wright, 57, who also worked with Anderson on Dispatch, said certain words in the script helped him focus on '50s language.

"I loved just saying the word 'frankfurter,'" Wright said. "You don't say 'frankfurter' very often, but there's just something about that word that speaks to a very specific era that informs just the performance and the character."

Hawke, 24, plays June, a teacher who supervises an entire class of Stargazers. Going even decades further back than her '80s Stranger Things character, Hawke said she finds the research available for any historical piece helpful.

"There's so much more information available about times gone than there is about the time we're in," Hawke said. "So it's much easier to do research."

While her stay in Asteroid City is extended, June meets a cowboy, Montana (Rupert Friend). The Brit speaks in a cowboy drawl, which Friend said added to the film's specificity.

"It just felt like part of the landscape that was as important as the double denim and the lasso," he said.

Stephen Park and Hope Davis play parents with children at the Stargazers Convention. Park said spending the duration of the shoot on the Asteroid City set made the environment feel natural.

"I think it seeps into you," Park said. "It starts to just become the reality that you're living."

Park added that the cast could become as close as the confined characters when living in the same hotel and eating meals together. Park said Anderson continued talking about the film during downtime.

Davis said the Asteroid City picnic area served as a lunch area for the cast and crew. The motel in which the characters stayed doubled as the dressing rooms.

"You don't want to leave the world of it," Davis said. "You want to stay in it."

Though the characters of Asteroid City are itching to leave, cast members said they benefited from the confined experience. Park said that the specific design of Anderson's film made confinement appealing for modern actors.

"Everything is thought through," Park said. "Nothing is left to chance."

Asteroid City expands wider June 23.