Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM

Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying

By Fred Topel
1/5
Antoinette Robertson tries to survive "The Blackening." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
Antoinette Robertson tries to survive "The Blackening." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (UPI) -- The Blackening is the Scream for the post-Get Out horror movement. The horror-comedy, in theaters Friday, is smarter, funnier and scarier than the last two Scream sequels.

A group of friends meet at a cabin for Juneteenth weekend. In the owners' game room is a board game called The Blackening,.

Advertisement

The Blackening game blends the premises of both Saw and Scream movies, forcing the friends to play games that address pop culture for their lives.

But, before the game begins, the script by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins introduces the individual players. This introduction does a good job establishing the group dynamics and beefs that exist before the horror begins.

Lisa (Antoinette Robertson) didn't tell Dewayne (Perkins) she invited her ex, Nnamdi (Sinqua Walls). King (Melvin Gregg) calls out Nnamdi's womanizing ways.

Advertisement

These friends make clever observations about cultural stereotypes, too. Allison (Grace Byers) says she remains afraid of her White father, because even being his daughter doesn't make her immune to worrisome White stereotypes.

Shanika (X Mayo) is the loud and brash party animal who brings molly for the group.

When six of the friends represent such realistic archetypes, it is an odd choice to make Clifton (Jermaine Fowler) a total caricature. It undercuts his scenes to give him a fake, nerdy voice and a lip twitch when the writing was clear enough about who Clifton is.

When they first encounter The Blackening, the friends assume the friends they are meeting, Morgan (Yvonne Orji) and Shawn (Jay Pharoah) set it up as a gag. The Blackening quickly reveals itself to be serious and forces them to play to save Morgan and Shawn.

Whoever is controlling the game also locks them in the game room, so they would have to play to escape, anyway.

The game asks questions about pop culture from a Black perspective. These are not limited to horror movies, but include famous observations about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends.

Not only do the questions get tougher, but a killer in a blackface mask stalks the group with a crossbow, too. The house is impenetrable, and even if they could leave, their tires have been deflated, so they are stuck.

Advertisement

With such a distinct group of characters established, The Blackening can comment on horror movies even when the board game does not. The Blackening has its own riff on the "look behind you" trope that goes a step beyond Scream's observation of that phrase.

The script is packed with rapid-fire cultural observations. Without overtly invoking George Floyd and police protests, The Blackening reflects characters who have lived through the most recent social movements.

Director Tim Story makes sure to keep the panicked conversations flowing, and credit also goes to the cast for delivering the lines and any they may have improvised themselves. Oliver's script also is careful not to bring up any subjects that could be too real to joke about.

One character references the sunken place in casual conversation. That makes sense because the sunken place would be a common reference point for friends who have all seen Get Out.

Horror has evolved so many levels that Scream 2 is now a reference in a horror-comedy. A player references Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps in Scream 2, but does not appear to be aware of Pinkett Smith's horror credentials from Demon Knight.

There are visual homages to Paranormal Activity, and a classic Ouija board is the subject of one joke, too.

Advertisement

The Blackening is packed with clever touches within intense scenes. In a shootout, the film's action comments on the sideways gun trope from Black crime movies without any character saying a word.

Physical comedy becomes violent and bloody when weapons are involved. This, too, harkens back to the way Bruce Campbell took comical beatings in the Evil Dead movies.

The Blackening is a satire, but the danger is real. The audience can root for the characters, but remains in suspense because none fits typical genre rules for who is safe.

When characters do gain the upper hand, it is satisfying. As funny as it has been, they have been through an ordeal and deserve the triumph.

Horror as a genre has lent itself to self-reflection ever since the Abbott and Costello Meet... Universal Monster movies. Scream was the right meta commentary on the slasher generation.

In the decades since Scream, horror and society have gone through several additional evolutions. The Blackening is a cathartic convergence of entertainment and social commentary.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor Movie review: 'The Flash' finds fun in comic book past TV review: 'Full Monty' misses film's uplifting message

Latest Headlines

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Movies // 16 minutes ago
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie attended the New York premiere of "Asteroid City," along with Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and other stars.
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
LOS ANGELES, June 14 (UPI) -- "Asteroid City," in theaters Friday, finally reaches the limit of writer/director Wes Anderson's idiosyncratic style, revealing an emptiness no amount of whimsy can rescue.
'Landscape with Invisible Hand' trailer brings M.T. Anderson novel to life
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Landscape with Invisible Hand' trailer brings M.T. Anderson novel to life
June 13 (UPI) -- "Landscape with Invisible Hand," a sci-fi film starring Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers, opens in theaters in August.
'Orion and the Dark' photos introduce animated film from Charlie Kaufman
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Orion and the Dark' photos introduce animated film from Charlie Kaufman
June 13 (UPI) -- "Orion and the Dark," a DreamWorks Animation film written by Charlie Kaufman and featuring Jacob Tremblay, is coming to Netflix.
'They Cloned Tyrone' poster, trailer tease Jamie Foxx sci-fi mystery
Movies // 23 hours ago
'They Cloned Tyrone' poster, trailer tease Jamie Foxx sci-fi mystery
June 13 (UPI) -- "They Cloned Tyrone," a new film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, is coming to Netflix in July.
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
June 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth attended the New York premiere of his film "Extraction 2," along with his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
Movies // 1 day ago
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
June 12 (UPI) -- "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," an animated film featuring Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, opens in theaters in September.
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg and "SNL" alum Jay Pharoah told UPI they wanted to star in the film, "The Blackening," because it is a horror-comedy that offers a completely unique point of view.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
June 11 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
June 10 (UPI) -- Pixar's "Elemental," in theaters Friday, is not the animation studio's most subtle film, yet it still works on basic story and metaphorical levels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
'Hair,' 'Everwood' star Treat Williams dead at 71
'Hair,' 'Everwood' star Treat Williams dead at 71
Tom Bateman: 'Based on a True Story' never goes where you expect
Tom Bateman: 'Based on a True Story' never goes where you expect
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Korean drama 'Bloodhounds' is 2nd most popular on Netflix global
Korean drama 'Bloodhounds' is 2nd most popular on Netflix global
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement