Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 13, 2023 / 1:22 PM

'Landscape with Invisible Hand' trailer brings M.T. Anderson novel to life

By Annie Martin
Asante Blackk plays Adam Campbell in the new film "Landscape with Invisible Hand." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Asante Blackk plays Adam Campbell in the new film "Landscape with Invisible Hand." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- MGM is teasing the new film Landscape with Invisible Hand.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi movie Tuesday featuring Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers.

Advertisement

Landscape with Invisible Hand is based on the M.T. Anderson novel of the same name.

The film follows Adam (Blackk) and Chloe (Rogers), two teenagers living in a world where benevolent aliens called the Vuvv have occupied Earth.

The trailer shows Adam and Chloe broadcast their romance as a form of entertainment for the Vuvv. The pair run into problems when their viewers decide they are not truly in love.

"When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families," an official synopsis reads.

Tiffany Haddish, Brooklynn MacKinzie, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini and William Jackson Harper also have roles.

Advertisement

Landscape with Invisible Hand is written and directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds). The film opens in theaters Aug. 18.

Read More

Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere 'They Cloned Tyrone' poster, trailer tease Jamie Foxx sci-fi mystery What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Orion and the Dark' photos introduce animated film from Charlie Kaufman
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Orion and the Dark' photos introduce animated film from Charlie Kaufman
June 13 (UPI) -- "Orion and the Dark," a DreamWorks Animation film written by Charlie Kaufman and featuring Jacob Tremblay, is coming to Netflix.
'They Cloned Tyrone' poster, trailer tease Jamie Foxx sci-fi mystery
Movies // 3 hours ago
'They Cloned Tyrone' poster, trailer tease Jamie Foxx sci-fi mystery
June 13 (UPI) -- "They Cloned Tyrone," a new film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, is coming to Netflix in July.
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
June 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth attended the New York premiere of his film "Extraction 2," along with his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
Movies // 1 day ago
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
June 12 (UPI) -- "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," an animated film featuring Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, opens in theaters in September.
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg and "SNL" alum Jay Pharoah told UPI they wanted to star in the film, "The Blackening," because it is a horror-comedy that offers a completely unique point of view.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
June 11 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
June 10 (UPI) -- Pixar's "Elemental," in theaters Friday, is not the animation studio's most subtle film, yet it still works on basic story and metaphorical levels.
'Nimona' crashes secret lair in sneak peek at Netflix film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Nimona' crashes secret lair in sneak peek at Netflix film
June 8 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel and featuring Chloe Grace Moretz, is coming to Netflix.
'Poor Things' trailer: Emma Stone plays woman brought back to life
Movies // 5 days ago
'Poor Things' trailer: Emma Stone plays woman brought back to life
June 8 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a sci-fi romance film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in September.
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
LOS ANGELES, June 7 (UPI) -- The story of the creation of Cheetos' Flamin' Hot variety, on Hulu Friday, does a good job incorporating economic history and family drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Photos: Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran attend the 'Extraction 2' premiere
Photos: Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran attend the 'Extraction 2' premiere
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement