June 13 (UPI) -- MGM is teasing the new film Landscape with Invisible Hand. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi movie Tuesday featuring Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers. Advertisement

Landscape with Invisible Hand is based on the M.T. Anderson novel of the same name.

The film follows Adam (Blackk) and Chloe (Rogers), two teenagers living in a world where benevolent aliens called the Vuvv have occupied Earth.

The trailer shows Adam and Chloe broadcast their romance as a form of entertainment for the Vuvv. The pair run into problems when their viewers decide they are not truly in love.

"When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families," an official synopsis reads.

Tiffany Haddish, Brooklynn MacKinzie, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini and William Jackson Harper also have roles.

Landscape with Invisible Hand is written and directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds). The film opens in theaters Aug. 18.