June 8, 2023 / 1:36 PM

'Nimona' crashes secret lair in sneak peek at Netflix film

By Annie Martin
Chloë Grace Moretz voices Nimona in the animated film "Nimona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chloë Grace Moretz voices Nimona in the animated film "Nimona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Nimona.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek of the animated film Thursday featuring Chloe Grace Moretz.

Nimona is based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel of the same name. The movie takes place in a techno-medieval fantasy world and follows the shapeshifting teen Nimona (Moretz).

The preview shows Nimona crash the secret lair of Knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed).

Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman also have roles.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Nimona in May.

Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Netflix produced the film with Annapurna Pictures, with animation by DNEG Animation.

Nimona will have its world premiere June 15 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival before premiering June 30 on Netflix.

Moretz is known for the Kick-Ass films, while Ahmed starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sound of Metal.

