June 6, 2023 / 9:57 AM

Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dominique Fishback attends the New York premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dominique Fishback attends the New York premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- Dominique Fishback and Pete Davidson walked the red carpet Monday.

The 32-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor and comedian attended the New York premiere of their movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at Kings Theatre.

Fishback, who plays Elena Wallace in the new film, wore a sheer black top with a light blue sarong-style skirt. She was joined by executive producer Michael Bay as she posed for photos.

Davidson, who voices the Autobot character Mirage, sported a blue tracksuit with a Transformers icon on the front.

The actor and comedian told Entertainment Tonight that original Transformers star Megan Fox and her fiancé, singer and rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, were hyped about him joining the franchise.

"When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, 'That's sick.' They were really stoked," Davidson said. "It's really exciting, man."

Cast members Anthony Ramos, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Peter Dinklage and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also attended the premiere.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series and a sequel to Bumblebee (2018).

The new film "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth," an official synopsis reads.

Paramount Pictures shared a trailer for the film in April.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters Friday.

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere in NYC

Stars Anthony Ramos (R) and Luna Lauren Velez arrive on the red carpet at Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere in New York City on June 5, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

