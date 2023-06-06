Advertisement
Movies
June 6, 2023 / 12:01 AM

Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes

By Fred Topel
1/5
Optimus Primal (L) meets his namesake, Optimus Prime (R). Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Optimus Primal (L) meets his namesake, Optimus Prime (R). Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theaters Friday, is not the worst entry in the series. However, it makes far less of an attempt to invigorate the series as the seventh entries in other long-running franchises.

A prologue introduces Unicron (voice of Colman Domingo), a robot so massive it eats planets. The robotic creatures of a lush planet, led by the robot gorilla Optimus Primal (voice of Ron Perlman), use the transwarp key to escape and keep the key out of Unicron's hands.

Advertisement

On Earth in 1994, museum intern Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) discovers the transwarp key hidden in an artifact. Meanwhile, unemployed Army veteran Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) steals a Porsche that turns out to be a Transformer in hiding, Mirage (voice of Pete Davidson).

After the events of Bumblebee, but separate from the five Michael Bay-directed Transformers films set in the present, the heroic Autobots have been hiding on Earth for seven years. The transwarp key could help them return to their planet, Cybertron.

Advertisement

But, Unicron sends Scourge (voice of Peter Dinklage) to find it, too. And yes, the robot beasts will be involved, as well.

Transformers were the ultimate two-in-one toys in the '80s. Robots that turned into cars meant you could play with either.

Like He-Man and other toy lines, Transformers had a successful afternoon cartoon. The chance to see live-action Transformers seemed impossible until visual effects technology made the 2007 movie a reality.

The novelty of seeing real cars transform into robots has worn off by the seventh movie. Some of the other entries have kept up with interesting set pieces or stories, but Rise of the Beasts struggles to even make the basics work.

The friendship between a human and a Transformer has been the only thing that humanized the good films in the series. Noah and Mirage never really develop a relationship.

Mirage and Noah have few scenes together, and what they do share is all sarcasm and bravado, like two bros afraid of showing their feelings. It feels like scenes of Noah and Mirage actually bonding were deleted, though it's entirely possible they never were created.

Noah has an 11-year-old brother, Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez), with sickle cell anemia. Kris is only there to give Noah someone to fight for. Kris has nothing to do in the movie after serving his plot function.

Advertisement

Revealing Optimus Prime's (voice of Peter Cullen) transformation in the space between parked buses is a good introduction, but the leader of the Autobots is not acting like himself in this movie. Prime's distrust of humans is weird.

Prime always was the one who saw the good in humans despite their hostility. Even if this is the story of how Prime learned to trust humans, it's not worth making the best Transformer so obstinate.

Although the film takes the action to Peru and stars Latino leads, it includes some oddly tone-deaf racial jokes. There is a Peruvian robot who speaks English with a Spanish accent.

That robot also calls Noah racist for assuming he spoke Spanish. Having a broken English animated robot accuse the actual Latino actor of racism is as bad as some of the earlier films imbuing robots with racial stereotypes.

In addition to the technological hurdles, the Transformers movies also had to prove they were more than just toy commercials. Though the film's robot beasts already exist as toys and animated characters, Rise of the Beasts really makes blatant their capitalist purpose.

Optimus Primal is the leader of the Maximals, those robots in the shape of Earth mammals. Primal and Airazor (voice of Michelle Yeoh), an eagle, are the only two Maximals who get significant screen time, while the others appear only enough to justify merchandising.

Advertisement

The action of Rise of the Beasts is coherent, which is an improvement over some entries, though not enough to match others. Robots hit, slam and shoot lasers at each other, and you can see who's attacking who.

Since they're giants, they can use statues as weapons. A car chase becomes a robot brawl, but it's no more than serviceable.

For a franchise that has outlived several generations of children, the Transformers movies appear to be running out of inspiration. Despite a roster of characters with deep mythology, Rise of the Beasts struggles to give any of them a narrative purpose.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'

Latest Headlines

'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
Movies // 12 hours ago
'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
June 5 (UPI) -- "The Out-Laws," a new comedy starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, is coming to Netflix.
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
Movies // 12 hours ago
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
June 5 (UPI) -- Shudder and RLJE Films picked up the rights to "Suitable Flesh," an erotic horror thriller based on an H.P. Lovecraft short story.
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
June 5 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new film inspired by "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock, is coming to Netflix.
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
June 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $120.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Renfield' set for Peacock premiere on June 9
Movies // 2 days ago
'Renfield' set for Peacock premiere on June 9
June 3 (UPI) -- "Renfield," a contemporary Dracula spinoff movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will get its streaming premiere on Peacock June 9.
Dwayne Johnson to play Hobbs again in next 'Fast & the Furious' flick
Movies // 3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson to play Hobbs again in next 'Fast & the Furious' flick
June 2 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is returning to the "Fast & the Furious" film franchise after a public falling out with the series' star Vin Diesel.
Movie review: 'Shooting Stars' muddles LeBron James' story
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Shooting Stars' muddles LeBron James' story
LOS ANGELES, June 1 (UPI) -- The LeBron James biopic "Shooting Stars," on Peacock Friday, plays more like a two-hour highlights reel than a story.
'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm live-action 'Moana'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm live-action 'Moana'
June 1 (UPI) -- Tony-winning "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of the beloved animated movie "Moana."
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
Movies // 4 days ago
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
June 1 (UPI) -- Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" will be out in theaters on July 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Famous birthdays for June 5: Kathleen Kennedy, Kenny G
Famous birthdays for June 5: Kathleen Kennedy, Kenny G
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement