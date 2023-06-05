Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham

By Annie Martin
Heather Graham stars in the erotic horror thriller "Suitable Flesh." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 5 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired the rights to the new film Suitable Flesh starring Heather Graham.

Deadline reported Monday that Shudder and RLJE Films picked up the rights to the erotic horror thriller ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, which begins Wednesday.

Suitable Flesh is based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story "The Thing on the Doorstep." The film follows Elizabeth Derby (Graham), a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient with an extreme personality disorder.

Dennis Paoli wrote the script, with Joe Lynch (Mayhem) as director.

The cast also includes Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Davison and Johnathon Schaech. Crampton also serves as a producer.

"The cast of Suitable Flesh led by Heather Graham brings layered, complex performances to this new take on Lovecraft," RLJE Films chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said in a statement. "We are thrilled to premiere this film at Tribeca especially with longtime collaborators, actor/producer Barbara Crampton and director Joe Lynch."

Crampton confirmed the news Monday on Twitter, saying she and Lynch "are thrilled and can't wait to share this film with you all!"

Suitable Flesh will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital later this year. The film will then stream on Shudder.

Graham's most recent project was the biographical survival film On a Wing and a Prayer, released on Prime Video in April.

