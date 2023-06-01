'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm live-action 'Moana'

1/5

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of "Moana." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of the beloved animated movie Moana. Kail is a frequent collaborator with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote several songs for Moana. Advertisement

They also worked together on the Broadway musical In the Heights and Off-Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme.

Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role of demigod Maui in the new version of Moana, but Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the titular heroine in the original, has said she is only working as a producer on the Pacific Island-themed adventure.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the 2016 picture, is penning the remake with Dana Ledoux Miller.

Kail's other credits include Grease: Live, Fosse/Verdon, Up Here and Sweeney Todd.