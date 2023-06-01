Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 1, 2023 / 11:28 AM

'Hamilton' director Thomas Kail to helm live-action 'Moana'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of "Moana." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of "Moana." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail is set to direct the live-action remake of the beloved animated movie Moana.

Kail is a frequent collaborator with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote several songs for Moana.

Advertisement

They also worked together on the Broadway musical In the Heights and Off-Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme.

Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role of demigod Maui in the new version of Moana, but Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the titular heroine in the original, has said she is only working as a producer on the Pacific Island-themed adventure.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the 2016 picture, is penning the remake with Dana Ledoux Miller.

Kail's other credits include Grease: Live, Fosse/Verdon, Up Here and Sweeney Todd.

Read More

'iCarly' S3: Laci Mosley says Harper lives for drama Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do' Amanda Peet: New 'Fatal Attraction' offers complex characters, not tired tropes

Latest Headlines

'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
June 1 (UPI) -- Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" will be out in theaters on July 22.
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
May 31 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" on Wednesday.
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters Friday, further develops the multiverse and thematic concepts facing Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey.
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
Movies // 1 day ago
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
May 31 (UPI) -- Britain's BAFTA Awards for excellence in cinema are to be presented at a London gala on Feb. 18.
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
Movies // 1 day ago
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
May 31 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artist Erykah Badu has joined the cast of the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's play, "The Piano Lesson."
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
Movies // 2 days ago
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Philippa Langley, the amateur historian who discovered British King Richard III's remains under a Leicester parking lot in 2012, told UPI the new film, "The Lost King," gets her story right.
Robert Englund proposes 'Nightmare 3' remake, rules out reprising Freddy
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Englund proposes 'Nightmare 3' remake, rules out reprising Freddy
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund has an idea for a new "Nightmare on Elm Street" that won't require him to wear the makeup, and reflects on his career as documentary "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares" premieres June 6.
'Little Mermaid' tops North American box office with $95.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Little Mermaid' tops North American box office with $95.5M
May 28 (UPI) -- The live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $95.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes
Movies // 4 days ago
'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes
May 27 (UPI) -- The 2023 Palme d'Or prize went to "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
Movies // 6 days ago
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
May 25 (UPI) -- Dark Sky Films released the trailer for the horror movie "Mother May I?" Thursday. The film starring Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden is in theaters and VOD July 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
Famous birthdays for June 1: Heidi Klum, Ronnie Dunn
Famous birthdays for June 1: Heidi Klum, Ronnie Dunn
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha in 'And Just Like That'
Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha in 'And Just Like That'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement