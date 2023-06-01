Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 1, 2023 / 11:09 AM

'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Christopher Nolan talks about using IMAX for his film "Oppenheimer" in a featurette. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Christopher Nolan talks about using IMAX for his film "Oppenheimer" in a featurette. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan used IMAX to serve his vision for his new film.

The widescreen cameras create an image 10 times larger than that of regular 35MM film. As he explains in a new featurette about his use of the technology, "Oppenheimer's story is one of the biggest stories imaginable. Our film tries to take you into his experience. And IMAX for me is a portal into a level of emotion that you can't get with other formats."

Advertisement

"They won't fear it until they understand it and they won't understand it until they've used it," Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy says in the Oppenheimer trailer, which is repeated in the featurette.

"IMAX is a format of spectacles and it's made for the vistas and for the grandeur of it," says cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema. "I got very curious to discover this as an intimate format. The face is like a landscape. There's a huge complexity and a huge depth to it. How can we get this camera closer to people? How can we get this to work as a very intimate medium?"

In the featurette, when Van Hoytema hoists the camera to shoot a scene, viewers can see just how much of acting with a camera that size forces actors to be completely in tune with their characters.

"I was sitting in the back of a '47 Packard with an IMAX mag on my lap," Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss, says. "[We were] trying to get this driving shot and I felt like I just went back to this origins of great cinema school, cause these lenses are coming at you this close," he gestures the short space between his face and the camera, "and it wakes you up."

Nolan invented the film used to shoot black and white for the IMAX camera which didn't exist beforehand.

"It allows you to fully immerse yourself in the story," Nolan said of the advancement. While some filmmakers have used IMAX cameras for certain scenes, Oppenheimer was shot entirely in the format. "Where the audiences is able to see this in IMAX on the big screen they will be able to experience an extraordinary moment in human history," Nolan says.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer who was instrumental in the creation of the atomic bomb. It will be released in theaters on July 21.

Read More

Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse' Robert Englund proposes 'Nightmare 3' remake, rules out reprising Freddy 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' trailer: Lana Condor discovers her powers

Latest Headlines

Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
May 31 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" on Wednesday.
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters Friday, further develops the multiverse and thematic concepts facing Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey.
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
Movies // 1 day ago
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
May 31 (UPI) -- Britain's BAFTA Awards for excellence in cinema are to be presented at a London gala on Feb. 18.
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
Movies // 1 day ago
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
May 31 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artist Erykah Badu has joined the cast of the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's play, "The Piano Lesson."
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
Movies // 1 day ago
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Philippa Langley, the amateur historian who discovered British King Richard III's remains under a Leicester parking lot in 2012, told UPI the new film, "The Lost King," gets her story right.
Robert Englund proposes 'Nightmare 3' remake, rules out reprising Freddy
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Englund proposes 'Nightmare 3' remake, rules out reprising Freddy
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund has an idea for a new "Nightmare on Elm Street" that won't require him to wear the makeup, and reflects on his career as documentary "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares" premieres June 6.
'Little Mermaid' tops North American box office with $95.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Little Mermaid' tops North American box office with $95.5M
May 28 (UPI) -- The live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $95.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes
Movies // 4 days ago
'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes
May 27 (UPI) -- The 2023 Palme d'Or prize went to "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
Movies // 6 days ago
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
May 25 (UPI) -- Dark Sky Films released the trailer for the horror movie "Mother May I?" Thursday. The film starring Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden is in theaters and VOD July 21.
Movie review: 'Boogeyman' combines frights, poignancy
Movies // 6 days ago
Movie review: 'Boogeyman' combines frights, poignancy
LOS ANGELES, May 25 (UPI) -- The upcoming horror movie "The Boogeyman," in theaters June 2, effectively scares the viewer while garnering sympathy for the grieving lead characters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
Famous birthdays for June 1: Heidi Klum, Ronnie Dunn
Famous birthdays for June 1: Heidi Klum, Ronnie Dunn
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement