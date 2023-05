1/5

Australian actress Cate Blanchett attends the Winners Room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 19, 2023.

May 31 (UPI) -- Britain's BAFTA Awards for excellence in cinema are to be presented at a London gala on Feb. 18. "The BAFTA Film Awards brings together British and international talent to celebrate the very best of film over the past year, and the filmmakers, cast and crews who bring them to life on both sides of the camera," a press release from the organizers said Wednesday. Advertisement

Nominations are set to be announced on Jan. 18.

All Quiet on the Western Front won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, at this year's event.

Cate Blanchett was named Best Leading Actress for Tár, while Austin Butler earned the Best Leading Actor honor for Elvis.

The Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

