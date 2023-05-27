'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 27 (UPI) -- The 2023 Palme d'Or prize went to Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

La Palme d'or est attribuée à ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE réalisé par Justine TRIET ! - The Palme d'or winner is ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE for Justine TRIET!#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr pic.twitter.com/UCdGB7saML— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest earned the Grand Prix honor, and Tran Anh Hung won the Best Director title for The Pot au Feu.

Kōji Yakusho was named Best Actor his role in Perfect Days and Merve Dizdar was voted Best Actress for her performance in About Dry Grasses.

The Jury Prize was bestowed upon Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki and Sakamoto Yûji won the Best Screenplay trophy for Monster.

