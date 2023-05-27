Advertisement
Movies
May 27, 2023 / 4:09 PM

'Anatomy of a Fall' scores Palme d'Or at Cannes

By Karen Butler
French director Justine Triet and German actress Sandra Huller attend a photo call for "Anatomy of a Fall" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
French director Justine Triet and German actress Sandra Huller attend a photo call for "Anatomy of a Fall" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The 2023 Palme d'Or prize went to Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest earned the Grand Prix honor, and Tran Anh Hung won the Best Director title for The Pot au Feu.

Kōji Yakusho was named Best Actor his role in Perfect Days and Merve Dizdar was voted Best Actress for her performance in About Dry Grasses.

The Jury Prize was bestowed upon Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki and Sakamoto Yûji won the Best Screenplay trophy for Monster.

Cannes Film Festival: Scarlett Johansson promotes 'Asteroid City'

Scarlett Johansson attends a photo call for "Asteroid City" at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2023. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

