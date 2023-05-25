Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 25, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Hasan Minhaj joins Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends with Us'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Hasan Minhaj will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in "It Ends with Us," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Hasan Minhaj will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in "It Ends with Us," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Hasan Minhaj has joined the cast of the new film It Ends with Us.

The 37-year-old writer, actor and comedian will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the upcoming romantic drama, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

It Ends with Us is an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

The film follows Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a neurosurgeon, Ryle. At first, Lily believes she's found her soulmate but begins to doubt the relationship over time. To complicate matters, her high school love interest Atlas comes back into her life.

Lively will play Lily, with Baldoni as Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Minhaj's casting and said he will play Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and Lily's brother-in-law.

Jenny Slate will portray Alyssa, Ryle's sister.

Baldoni will direct and executive produce the film in addition to starring.

Minhaj came to fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He has since hosted the Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and released the stand-up comedy special Homecoming King.

Read More

'1923' actor Brandon Sklenar joins Blake Lively in 'It Ends with Us' Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'About My Father' is sweet but not funny
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'About My Father' is sweet but not funny
LOS ANGELES, May 24 (UPI) -- The latest "meet the parents" movie "About My Father," in theaters Friday, is much sweeter than De Niro's previous franchise, but unfortunately not very funny.
'Problemista' trailer: Tilda Swinton plays Julio Torres' monstrous boss
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Problemista' trailer: Tilda Swinton plays Julio Torres' monstrous boss
May 24 (UPI) -- "Problemista," a new comedy written, directed by and starring "Los Espookys" co-creator Julio Torres, will open in theaters in August.
Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning to star in new film from 'Firebrand' director
Movies // 23 hours ago
Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning to star in new film from 'Firebrand' director
May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart, Josh O'Connor and Elle Fanning will lead the cast of "Rosebushpruning," a new film from "Firebrand" director Karim Aïnouz.
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes
May 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Johansson's film "Asteroid City," directed by Wes Anderson.
'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite
May 24 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a new superhero film in the DC Extended Universe starring Ezra Miller, opens in theaters in June.
'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' trailer: Lana Condor discovers her powers
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' trailer: Lana Condor discovers her powers
May 23 (UPI) -- "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," an animated film featuring the voices of Lana Condor and Jane Fonda, opens in theaters in June.
'The Color Purple' trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Color Purple' trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation
May 23 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," a new film based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel, opens in theaters in December.
Netflix acquires 'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore
Movies // 2 days ago
Netflix acquires 'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore
May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix bought the North American rights to "May December" starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore following its debut at Cannes.
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Marko Zaror explains the real techniques he revealed in his martial arts movie, "Fist of the Condor."
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- While far from the worst of Disney's live-action remakes, "The Little Mermaid," in theaters Friday, fails to capture the magic of the animated classic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement