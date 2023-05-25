Hasan Minhaj joins Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends with Us'

1/6

Hasan Minhaj will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in "It Ends with Us," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Hasan Minhaj has joined the cast of the new film It Ends with Us. The 37-year-old writer, actor and comedian will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the upcoming romantic drama, according to Deadline. Advertisement

It Ends with Us is an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

The film follows Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a neurosurgeon, Ryle. At first, Lily believes she's found her soulmate but begins to doubt the relationship over time. To complicate matters, her high school love interest Atlas comes back into her life.

Lively will play Lily, with Baldoni as Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Minhaj's casting and said he will play Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and Lily's brother-in-law.

Jenny Slate will portray Alyssa, Ryle's sister.

Baldoni will direct and executive produce the film in addition to starring.

Minhaj came to fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He has since hosted the Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and released the stand-up comedy special Homecoming King.