Kristen Stewart will star in the new film "Rosebushpruning." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning will star in a new film from Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz. The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Stewart, Fanning and Josh O'Connor (The Crown) will lead the cast of Rosebushpruning. Advertisement

Rosebushpruning is an adaptation of the Marco Bellochio psychological drama Fists in the Pocket, released in 1965. Efthimis Filippou (Dogtooth, The Lobster) will write the script, with Aïnouz to direct.

Adaptation rights were acquired from Kavac Film, with The Match Factory and MUBI to back the project.

Deadline confirmed the news.

"Marco Bellocchio's astonishing debut, Fists in the Pocket, was released over 50 years ago and had a huge impact on Italian cinema and storytelling at the time," Aïnouz said in a statement. "I'm excited to be collaborating with Efthimis Filippou to revisit this iconic work to create a contemporary parable about the death of the traditional patriarchal family -- which I hope will be touching and provocative in equal measure. It's a dream come true to be working with such a dynamic ensemble of actors that I have long admired to bring this explosive adaptation to audiences today."

Rosebushpruning will begin production in 2024.

The news follows the world premiere of Aïnouz's film Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, at the Cannes Film Festival.