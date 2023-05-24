Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 24, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning to star in new film from 'Firebrand' director

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kristen Stewart will star in the new film "Rosebushpruning." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kristen Stewart will star in the new film "Rosebushpruning." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart and Elle Fanning will star in a new film from Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Stewart, Fanning and Josh O'Connor (The Crown) will lead the cast of Rosebushpruning.

Advertisement

Rosebushpruning is an adaptation of the Marco Bellochio psychological drama Fists in the Pocket, released in 1965. Efthimis Filippou (Dogtooth, The Lobster) will write the script, with Aïnouz to direct.

Adaptation rights were acquired from Kavac Film, with The Match Factory and MUBI to back the project.

Deadline confirmed the news.

"Marco Bellocchio's astonishing debut, Fists in the Pocket, was released over 50 years ago and had a huge impact on Italian cinema and storytelling at the time," Aïnouz said in a statement. "I'm excited to be collaborating with Efthimis Filippou to revisit this iconic work to create a contemporary parable about the death of the traditional patriarchal family -- which I hope will be touching and provocative in equal measure. It's a dream come true to be working with such a dynamic ensemble of actors that I have long admired to bring this explosive adaptation to audiences today."

Advertisement

Rosebushpruning will begin production in 2024.

The news follows the world premiere of Aïnouz's film Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read More

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes 'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes
Movies // 1 hour ago
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes
May 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Johansson's film "Asteroid City," directed by Wes Anderson.
'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite
May 24 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a new superhero film in the DC Extended Universe starring Ezra Miller, opens in theaters in June.
'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' trailer: Lana Condor discovers her powers
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' trailer: Lana Condor discovers her powers
May 23 (UPI) -- "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," an animated film featuring the voices of Lana Condor and Jane Fonda, opens in theaters in June.
'The Color Purple' trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Color Purple' trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation
May 23 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," a new film based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel, opens in theaters in December.
Netflix acquires 'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix acquires 'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore
May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix bought the North American rights to "May December" starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore following its debut at Cannes.
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Marko Zaror explains the real techniques he revealed in his martial arts movie, "Fist of the Condor."
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- While far from the worst of Disney's live-action remakes, "The Little Mermaid," in theaters Friday, fails to capture the magic of the animated classic.
David Rasche enjoys 'Succession' end, 'About My Father' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
David Rasche enjoys 'Succession' end, 'About My Father' premiere
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- (Note: contains spoilers for 'Succession' Season 4, Ep. 3] "Succession" ensemble star David Rasche discusses the series finale Sunday and the premiere of his new movie, the comedy "About My Father," in theaters Friday.
'Fast X' tops North American box office with $67.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast X' tops North American box office with $67.5M
May 21 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel's "Fast X" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Auliʻi Cravalho won't reprise 'Moana' role in live-action remake
Movies // 4 days ago
Auliʻi Cravalho won't reprise 'Moana' role in live-action remake
May 20 (UPI) -- Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the titular heroine in the 2016 animated blockbuster "Moana," said she will not reprise her role in the upcoming live-action remake.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement