'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in "The Flash."

May 24 (UPI) -- DC is teasing the new movie The Flash. The studio shared a final trailer for the superhero film Tuesday featuring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle. Advertisement

The Flash is written by Christina Hodson and directed by Andy Muschietti. The film follows Barry Allen (Miller), aka The Flash, a police forensic investigator with superhuman speed.

The trailer shows Barry travel back in time in an attempt to prevent his mother's death. He unites with Kara Zor-El (Calle), aka Supergirl, and an alternate version of Bruce Wayne (Keaton), aka Batman.

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for," an official synopsis reads.

Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue also star. Ben Affleck reprises his role of Batman.

The Flash opens in theaters June 16.