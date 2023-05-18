Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 18, 2023 / 9:01 AM

Movie review: 'White Men Can't Jump' or be funny, apparently

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sinqua Walls (L) and Jack Harlow star in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump." Photo courtesy of Hulu
Sinqua Walls (L) and Jack Harlow star in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump." Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, May 18 (UPI) -- White Men Can't Jump, on Hulu on Friday, seems more intent on recreating the '90s than exploring how much things have changed. It's not like the 1992 original left no room for improvement, but the remake has far fewer laughs.

Kamal Allen (Sinqua Walls) was a hot NBA prospect in 2010. Ten years later, Kamal is playing pickup games at the local gym where Jeremy (Jack Harlow) hawks his detox drink.

Advertisement

When Jeremy beats Kamal in a free-throw contest, Kamal realizes they could team up to win a local competition for prize money they both need. This sometimes involves hustling for money to pay the entry fees, but the hustle is a minor element in this story.

Right away, writers Kenya Barris and Doug Hall make it clear they won't shy away from the sort of language that permeated the Ron Shelton original. Characters use R-rated dialogue on and off the court.

Advertisement

Some of the music is explicit, too, although the soundtrack favors '90s artists like Tag Team, Sublime and Skee-Lo more frequently. The '90s focus is unfortunately fitting, as the new film does little to evolve the premise.

Jeremy pays some lip service to the idea that stereotypes against white men's basketball skills are outdated. The film's determination to dodge racial dynamics is especially odd given that they are inherent in the title.

Jeremy makes some ignorant comments about the Black experience and uses casual racism to trash-talk opponents on the court. The remake interrogates actual racism far less than the original, where even listening to Jimi Hendrix became racially charged.

Most of the comedy in the original White Men Can't Jump came from the trash talk between players on the court. To believe insults would make opponents miss their shots, the insults have to be far more clever than this.

How relevant are Richard Simmons jokes in 2023? Jeremy makes fun of one player with large ears and says another looks like Malcolm X, so set the expectations for humor accordingly.

Some of the basketball court confrontations escalate far beyond the roughhousing in the 1992 movies. They make Kamal and Jeremy's efforts more dangerous, raising the stakes, if not the humor.

Advertisement

The new film adds more backstory to the characters. Kamal's NBA dreams were cut short by an outburst on the court, and his commitment to caring for his ailing father, Benji (Lance Reddick).

Jeremy has a knee injury and hopes stem cell treatments can restore him. Until then, he is short on cash for gym fees and even parking fees.

The women fare better in this iteration of White Men Can't Jump. Kamal's wife, Imani (Teyana Taylor), has a hairdressing business, and they are raising a son together.

Jeremy's girlfriend, Tatiana (Laura Harrier), is strong enough to both support Jeremy's endeavors, but be firm when he needs to fulfill his responsibilities. Fortunately, neither woman resorts to going on Jeopardy!, the original film's most bizarre subplot.

Jeremy's knee injury makes each game more fraught as it does still flare up. Kamal's baggage with his father adds some layers to what's holding him back on the court, but neither make the movie funny.

Some scenes simply pause so supporting characters can banter with unfunny improvisations.

The 1992 White Men Can't Jump caught lightning in a bottle with Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson on the rise in a sports comedy audiences responded to. The 2023 remake doesn't justify its existence beyond the fact that people still play basketball.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy 'The Mother' villain Joseph Fiennes 'happier dancing with J-Lo' than fighting Miriam Shor compares 'Guardians of the Galaxy' transformation to 'Hedwig'

Latest Headlines

'The Blackening' skewers 'Saw,' 'Scream,' more in new trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
'The Blackening' skewers 'Saw,' 'Scream,' more in new trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for "The Blackening" on Wednesday. The horror-comedy, in theaters June 16, satirizes horror films like "Saw," "Scream" and the genre's persistent racial dynamics.
'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
May 17 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a sequel to the Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix in June.
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
Movies // 21 hours ago
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
LOS ANGELES, May 17 (UPI) -- "Fast X," in theaters Friday, struggles to balance its plot and dialogue, but it's so much fun watching them try, especially Jason Momoa's new villain.
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," a new "Mission: Impossible" film starring Tom Cruise, will open in theaters in July.
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in October.
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
Movies // 23 hours ago
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
May 17 (UPI) -- The four existing movies in the Indiana Jones franchise will be available on Disney+ starting May 31, ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 1 week ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for "Fast X" on Monday ahead of the sequel's Friday opening.
'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts
Movies // 1 day ago
'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts
May 16 (UPI) -- "Haunted Mansion," a new film inspired by the Disney theme park ride, opens in theaters in July.
'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
May 16 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," an action thriller written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Netflix in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
Teresa Giudice says 'chosen family' comment wasn't dig at Joe, Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice says 'chosen family' comment wasn't dig at Joe, Melissa Gorga
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement