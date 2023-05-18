1/5

Ben Platt stars in the new comedy "Theater Camp." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Theater Camp. The studio shared a trailer for the comedy film Thursday featuring Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Advertisement

Theater Camp is written by Gordon, Platt, Galvin and Nick Lieberman, and directed by Gordon and Lieberman. The movie is based on the 2020 short film of the same name.

Theater Camp follows best friends and drama instructors Amos (Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon) as they help kids stage a musical at a rundown summer camp in upstate New York.

"When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat," an official synopsis reads.

Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Tiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello and Amy Sedaris also have roles.

Theater Camp opens in theaters July 14.

Gordon is known for the series Animal Kingdom and The Bear, while Platt originated the lead role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and starred in the 2021 film adaptation.

Advertisement