Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 18, 2023 / 1:47 PM

'Theater Camp' trailer: Ben Platt, Molly Gordon help kids stage a musical

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ben Platt stars in the new comedy "Theater Camp." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ben Platt stars in the new comedy "Theater Camp." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Theater Camp.

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy film Thursday featuring Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin.

Advertisement

Theater Camp is written by Gordon, Platt, Galvin and Nick Lieberman, and directed by Gordon and Lieberman. The movie is based on the 2020 short film of the same name.

Theater Camp follows best friends and drama instructors Amos (Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon) as they help kids stage a musical at a rundown summer camp in upstate New York.

"When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat," an official synopsis reads.

Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Tiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello and Amy Sedaris also have roles.

Theater Camp opens in theaters July 14.

Gordon is known for the series Animal Kingdom and The Bear, while Platt originated the lead role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and starred in the 2021 film adaptation.

Advertisement

Read More

'Virgin River': Netflix renews romantic drama for Season 6 'Nimona' teaser trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices 'new kind of hero' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Across the Spider-Verse' posters introduce new human, feline characters
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Across the Spider-Verse' posters introduce new human, feline characters
May 18 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released new character posters for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Thursday. The posters show Spider-Cat, Peter Parker's baby and more.
'Nimona' teaser trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices 'new kind of hero'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Nimona' teaser trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices 'new kind of hero'
May 18 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic
May 18 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a new film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, opens in theaters in October.
Movie review: 'White Men Can't Jump' or be funny, apparently
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'White Men Can't Jump' or be funny, apparently
LOS ANGELES, May 18 (UPI) -- The "White Men Can't Jump" remake, on Hulu Friday, loses both the racial commentary and the humor of the 1992 original.
'The Blackening' skewers 'Saw,' 'Scream,' more in new trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Blackening' skewers 'Saw,' 'Scream,' more in new trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for "The Blackening" on Wednesday. The horror-comedy, in theaters June 16, satirizes horror films like "Saw," "Scream" and the genre's persistent racial dynamics.
'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
Movies // 1 day ago
'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
May 17 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a sequel to the Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix in June.
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
LOS ANGELES, May 17 (UPI) -- "Fast X," in theaters Friday, struggles to balance its plot and dialogue, but it's so much fun watching them try, especially Jason Momoa's new villain.
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," a new "Mission: Impossible" film starring Tom Cruise, will open in theaters in July.
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in October.
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
Movies // 1 day ago
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
May 17 (UPI) -- The four existing movies in the Indiana Jones franchise will be available on Disney+ starting May 31, ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei
Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement