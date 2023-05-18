Trending
May 18, 2023 / 11:38 AM

'Nimona' teaser trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices 'new kind of hero'

By Annie Martin
Chloë Grace Moretz voices Nimona in the new film "Nimona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chloë Grace Moretz voices Nimona in the new film "Nimona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new film Nimona.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring Chloe Grace Moretz.

Nimona is based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel of the same name. The film takes place in a techno-medieval fantasy world and follows the shapeshifting teen Nimona, voiced by Moretz.

Riz Ahmed voices Knight Ballister Boldheart. Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman also have roles.

Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film is produced by Netflix and Annapurna Pictures and animated by DNEG Animation.

Netflix announced in April 2022 that it had acquired the film.

Nimona will have its world premiere June 15 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film.

Moretz is known for the Kick-Ass films, while Ahmed starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sound of Metal.

