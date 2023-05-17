1/5

From left to right, Melvin Gregg, Grace Byers, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jermaine Fowler, Dewayne Perkins and Xochiti Mayo star in "The Blackening." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

May 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for The Blackening on Wednesday. The film opens June 16 in theaters. A previous trailer established a group of vacationing friends discover a board came called The Blackening. The group of Black protagonists find themselves fighting horror movie cliches to survive. Advertisement

The new trailer shows audiences screaming and laughing in early screenings of the film. One of The Blackening's challenges is to force the group to sacrifice the friend who is the "blackest" in a Saw-like death game so one friend lists his disqualifying credentials.

The audience all seemed to understand the joke when a white police officer assures survivors "I'll be right back." 1996's Scream confirmed that those words were fatal in a horror movie.

However, the main horror movie cliche is that the Black character always dies first. So, who dies when all the characters are Black?

The characters and the audience both agree that the suggestion of calling the police for help was absurd in any situation, let alone a horror movie.

The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, Xochiti Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah and James Preston Rogers. Tim Story directs the script by Perkins and Tracy Oliver.