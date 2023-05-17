Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 17, 2023 / 3:50 PM

'The Blackening' skewers 'Saw,' 'Scream,' more in new trailer

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left to right, Melvin Gregg, Grace Byers, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jermaine Fowler, Dewayne Perkins and Xochiti Mayo star in "The Blackening." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
From left to right, Melvin Gregg, Grace Byers, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jermaine Fowler, Dewayne Perkins and Xochiti Mayo star in "The Blackening." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

May 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for The Blackening on Wednesday. The film opens June 16 in theaters.

A previous trailer established a group of vacationing friends discover a board came called The Blackening. The group of Black protagonists find themselves fighting horror movie cliches to survive.

Advertisement

The new trailer shows audiences screaming and laughing in early screenings of the film. One of The Blackening's challenges is to force the group to sacrifice the friend who is the "blackest" in a Saw-like death game so one friend lists his disqualifying credentials.

The audience all seemed to understand the joke when a white police officer assures survivors "I'll be right back." 1996's Scream confirmed that those words were fatal in a horror movie.

However, the main horror movie cliche is that the Black character always dies first. So, who dies when all the characters are Black?

The characters and the audience both agree that the suggestion of calling the police for help was absurd in any situation, let alone a horror movie.

The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, Xochiti Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah and James Preston Rogers. Tim Story directs the script by Perkins and Tracy Oliver.

Advertisement

Read More

Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting 'Scream VI' tops North American box office with $44.5M 'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer

Latest Headlines

'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Through My Window: Across the Sea' trailer shows Ares, Raquel reunite
May 17 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a sequel to the Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix in June.
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Fast X' overcomes plot with charismatic lunacy
LOS ANGELES, May 17 (UPI) -- "Fast X," in theaters Friday, struggles to balance its plot and dialogue, but it's so much fun watching them try, especially Jason Momoa's new villain.
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," a new "Mission: Impossible" film starring Tom Cruise, will open in theaters in July.
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in October.
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
Movies // 6 hours ago
All Indiana Jones movies, TV show will be on Disney+ May 31
May 17 (UPI) -- The four existing movies in the Indiana Jones franchise will be available on Disney+ starting May 31, ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 1 week ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Alan Ritchson briefs Brie Larson in final 'Fast X' trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for "Fast X" on Monday ahead of the sequel's Friday opening.
'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts
Movies // 1 day ago
'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts
May 16 (UPI) -- "Haunted Mansion," a new film inspired by the Disney theme park ride, opens in theaters in July.
'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth take on new mission
May 16 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," an action thriller written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming to Disney+, Max in June
Movies // 2 days ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming to Disney+, Max in June
May 15 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," a sci-fi film directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will start streaming on Disney+ and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Famous birthdays for May 17: Ginger Gonzaga, Sasha Alexander
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement