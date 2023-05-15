Trending
May 15, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Zara Larsson to make acting debut in Netflix film

By Annie Martin
Zara Larsson will star in the Netflix teen drama "A Part of You." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Zara Larsson will star in the Netflix teen drama "A Part of You." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Swedish singer Zara Larsson will make her acting debut in a new Netflix film.

Netflix said in a press release Monday that Larsson, 25, will join Young Royals stars Edvin Ryding and Felicia Maxime in the Swedish teen drama A Part of You.

A Part of You is written by Michaela Hamilton and directed by Sigge Eklund. The film is described as "a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest."

"Agnes' (Maxime) older sister Julia (Larsson) possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she's the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she's dating Noel (Edvin Ryding). If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes' world is turned upside down and she's forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she's on the verge of obtaining everything she's ever desired, but at what cost?" an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ida Engvoll, Mustafa Al-Mashhadani, Alva Bratt, Emil Hedayat, Olivia Essén, Nikki Hanselblad and Maxwell Cunningham.

Ryding and Maxime play Prince Wilhelm and Stella on the Netflix series Young Royals, which began production on its third and final season in April.

As a singer, Larsson is known for the singles "Lush Life," "Ain't My Fault" and "Ruin My Life." She released her third studio album, Poster Girl, in 2021.

