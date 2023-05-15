Trending
May 15, 2023 / 2:50 PM

'Avatar: The Way of Water' coming to Disney+, HBO Max in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Worthington (L), pictured with Lara Worthington, plays Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Sam Worthington (L), pictured with Lara Worthington, plays Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to Disney+ and HBO Max in June.

Disney+ announced in a press release Monday that the blockbuster sci-fi film will start streaming June 7. The movie will also stream on Max, HBO's renamed HBO Max service.

In addition to the film, bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew will be available.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to Avatar (2009). The film opened in theaters Dec. 16 and is the third highest-grossing film of all time in the world, having earned nearly $2.32 billion at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water is directed by James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

The film takes place more than a decade after the events of Avatar and returns viewers to the world of Pandora. The movie follows the Sully family and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

20th Century Studios shared a trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water in November that features Jake Sully (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldaña) and their children.

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington attend 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere in London

Star Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of Water" at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on December 6, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

