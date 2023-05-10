Trending
'Flamin' Hot' trailer: Eva Longoria film explores origin of spicy Cheetos

By Annie Martin
Eva Longoria directed the new comedy-drama biopic "Flamin' Hot." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Eva Longoria directed the new comedy-drama biopic "Flamin' Hot." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Flamin' Hot.

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy-drama biopic Wednesday featuring Jesse Garcia.

Flamin' Hot is written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez and directed by Eva Longoria.

The film is based on the Richard Montañez book A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, which explores the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, a snack food Montañez claims to have invented.

"Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon," an official description reads.

Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shalhoub also star.

Flamin' Hot premieres June 9 on Hulu and Disney+.

