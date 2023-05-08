Trending
May 8, 2023 / 9:30 AM

'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy assembles team to build atomic bomb

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Oppenheimer.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Monday featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Oppenheimer is written and directed by Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk). The film is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin book American Prometheus, which explores how Oppenheimer's work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the first atomic bomb during World War II.

The trailer shows Oppenheimer (Murphy) assemble a secret team of scientists to build the bomb.

"We've got one hope. All of America's industrial might and scientific innovation connected here, a secret laboratory. Keep everyone here until it's done," he says in one scene.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh also star.

Universal previously released a trailer for the film in December.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21.

