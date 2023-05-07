Advertisement
May 7, 2023 / 8:28 PM

Pedro Pascal, Tom Cruise are early winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Karen Butler
Pedro Pascal won the MTV Award for Best Hero Sunday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedro Pascal won the MTV Award for Best Hero Sunday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal was named Best Hero at the pre-taped MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday.

"I am a child of MTV. I grew up on MTV, so this means the absolute world to me," Pascal said, holding his golden popcorn trophy in his video acceptance speech.

"The people at MTV told me that 77.5 million people voted this year, which blows my mind and just makes it such an honor. I wish we could all be together, so I could look into your eyes and tell you that all the young people of the world are my heroes and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."

He said he thinks young people deserve to be healthy, safe and have their rights protected.

"I love you. Thank you, thank you!" he added.

Tom Cruise gave his acceptance speech for Best Performance in a Movie, while apparently flying a plane.

"I love entertaining you!" Cruise said.

"I know how much you enjoy it. I know how much you appreciate it. There's no better feeling. I hope you enjoy Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I, which will be coming out in July. It's going to be a wild ride."

The live MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony was scrapped after host Drew Barrymore dropped out to show solidarity with striking Writers Guild of America members.

Most TV and film productions, including talk shows and Saturday Night Live, have shut down since the strike began last Tuesday.

The writers are trying to hammer out new deals with networks, studios and streaming services.

Barrymore did appear as her Never Been Kissed character Josie in a comedic sketch at the top of Sunday's awards show.

Josie was plopped into scenes from nominated shows and movies such as Megan, Top Gun: Maverick, Cocaine Bear, White Lotus, Nope, Smile and Wednesday.

