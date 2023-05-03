'Dune: Part Two' trailer: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh join sci-fi epic

1/5

Austin Butler plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in "Dune: Part Two." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Dune: Part 2. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi epic Wednesday featuring Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Advertisement

Dune: Part 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film Dune. The movies are based on the Frank Herbert novel, which follows Paul Atreides, a young noble tasked with protecting the valuable desert planet Arrakis.

The trailer introduces Butler and Pugh as the new characters Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan. Butler sports a shaved head for the role.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul and Chani, a young woman of the Fremen people who inhabit Arrakis. Paul is seen riding a sandworm and getting close to Chani.

Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Stellan Skarsgård also star.

Warner Bros. released a poster for the film Tuesday that shows Paul and Chani unite.

Dune: Part 2 is written by John Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and directed by Villeneuve. The film opens in theaters Nov. 17.

Butler is known for playing Elvis Presley in the film Elvis, while Pugh recently starred in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.