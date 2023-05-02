Trending
May 2, 2023 / 1:19 PM

'Gran Turismo' trailer: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom turn gamers into drivers

By Annie Martin
1/5
David Harbour stars in the new sports drama "Gran Turismo." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
David Harbour stars in the new sports drama "Gran Turismo." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Gran Turismo.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Tuesday featuring David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

Gran Turismo is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The film is inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage gamer who competed in a series of video game competitions to become a real-life race car driver.

Archie Madekwe plays Jann, with Harbour as his trainer Jack and Bloom as Danny, a motorsport marketing executive.

The trailer shows Jack (Harbour) and Danny (Bloom) team up to train Jann (Madekwe) and other aspiring drivers.

Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou also star.

Gran Turismo is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin and directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9). The film opens in theaters Aug. 11.

