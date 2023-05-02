'Air': Ben Affleck film coming to Prime Video

1/5

"Air," a sports drama directed by and starring Ben Affleck, will start streaming on Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's film Air is coming to Prime Video in May. Amazon announced Tuesday that the sports drama will start streaming May 12 on Prime Video. Advertisement

Air is written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck, who also stars with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayons, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

The film explores the partnership between Nike and basketball star Michael Jordan. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Damon portrays Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing executive who signed Jordan.

"Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sport and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand," an official synopsis reads.

From director Ben Affleck comes the story behind the greatest deal of all time. Inspired by true events, #AIRMovie is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Prime Video May 12. pic.twitter.com/8VZm9Lw03N— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 2, 2023 Advertisement

Air opened in theaters April 5. The film has grossed more than $47 million in the United States and Canada.

