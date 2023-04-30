Advertisement
Movies
April 30, 2023 / 5:40 PM

'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend

By Karen Butler
Cast member Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles on April 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles on April 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Animated adventure Super Mario Bros. is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Evil Dead Rise with $12.2 million, followed by Are You There God? It's Me Margaret at No. 3 with $6.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 4 at No. 4 with $5 million and Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at No. 6 with $4.1 million, Air at No. 7 with $4 million, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two at No. 8 with $3.8 million, The Covenant at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Sisu at No. 10 with $3.3 million.

Chris Pratt, Jack Black attend 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' premiere in LA

Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attend the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles on April 1, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

