Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'

Priya Kansara learned martial arts for "Polite Society." Photo courtesy of Focus Features

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- Actor Priya Kansara said even she was amazed by the feats she saw herself perform in the action-filled romantic-comedy Polite Society, in theaters Friday. "I surprised myself with this," Kansara told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. Advertisement

Despite inroads made by Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, Charlie's Angels and Hunger Games, Kansara still considered it rare for women to play the action heroines in a genre dominated by men. Fewer still, Kansara said, are Pakistani like her.

"You don't see a lot of women in action, particularly girls that look like me."

Kansara plays Ria, a Pakistani teenager in London who dreams of being a stunt woman. When Ria's sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), agrees to an arranged marriage, Ria suspects she's marrying into an evil family.

Ria's struggles against her future in-laws become martial arts battles like the ones Ria admires in movies. Kansara trained for six weeks before filming Polite Society, and maintained martial arts practice after filming wrapped.

"I felt so empowered learning martial arts and fighting that I'm still doing jiujitsu today," Kansara said. "I learn jiujitsu locally in my area and I still go every week."

Kansara said stunt coordinator Crispin Layfield and fight coordinator Rob Lock were patient with her and made her feel like it wasn't difficult to teach an amateur martial arts.

"They managed to make it seem really easy," Kansara said. "Sometimes, you don't realize that something's really hard or complex because you're just having a lot of fun."

Kansara said she admired the action films of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, and American martial arts films like The Matrix and Kill Bill. Ria also references some of those heroes and incorporates their styles in her fights.

"We felt really lucky to pay homage to action as a genre within this film," Kansara said.

Kansara also admires "people like Michelle Yeoh, who really changed the game, especially for women."

Kansara has been acting for only two years, having left her job in healthcare communications in 2021. She was in three short films in 2021, and landed roles in the TV series Bridgerton and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

"I've wanted to be an actor since I was a kid," Kansara said. "About two years ago, I finally left my full-time office job to really pursue this and give it my 100%."

Having grown up in London, Kansara said she also appreciated how Polite Society reflects the Pakistani community in which she lives. The film ends with an Indian wedding, which also pays homage to Bollywood films.

"It's not a Bollywood film without a wedding sequence," Kansara said. "It felt like a spectacle every day we were shooting that."

For her first lead role and first film, Kansara said, Polite Society presented quite a challenge balancing the action, comedy and dramatic tones.

"I was doing an action sequence in the morning, crying in the afternoon and then doing something comical in the evening," she said.

"Ensuring that Ria came through, that we had this balance and that the tone stayed consistent throughout the film was a really fun challenge as an actor."