'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September

Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things," a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is sharing new details about Poor Things. The studio announced a release date, Sept. 8, for the upcoming sci-fi romance film Friday. Advertisement

Poor Things is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning 2018 film The Favourite.

Emma Stone stars with Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.

Searchlight also shared first-look photos for the film.

September 8, 2023 POOR THINGS Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos#PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/kOXCBiVTKK— Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) April 28, 2023

Poor Things centers on "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe)."

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official synopsis reads.

Poor Things will mark Lanthimos' first film since The Favourite. The writer, director and producer is also known for the films Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.