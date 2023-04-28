Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 28, 2023 / 11:22 AM

'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things," a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things," a new film from Yorgos Lanthimos. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is sharing new details about Poor Things.

The studio announced a release date, Sept. 8, for the upcoming sci-fi romance film Friday.

Advertisement

Poor Things is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning 2018 film The Favourite.

Emma Stone stars with Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.

Searchlight also shared first-look photos for the film.

Poor Things centers on "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe)."

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Poor Things will mark Lanthimos' first film since The Favourite. The writer, director and producer is also known for the films Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Read More

'Top Boy' revival gets Season 3 teaser, September release date 'Transformers' stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback honored at CinemaCon Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'

Latest Headlines

'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok say their new documentary, "Judy Blume Forever," is meant to show the 85-year-old author as she was when her children's and young-adult novels were published in the 1970s and '80s.
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" star Priya Kansara said she was surprised how she could learn martial arts for the action rom-com, in theaters Friday.
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," on Disney+ Friday, renders the Disney-animated adaptation as a mundane, small scale live-action film.
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
April 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on Thursday. The prequel hits theaters Nov. 17.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
Movies // 1 day ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
April 27 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a sci-fi action film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, opens in theaters in June.
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
Movies // 1 day ago
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
April 26 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced Wednesday that it has scheduled some Harry Belafonte movies, some introduced by his daughter -- Shari Belafonte -- in July.
'Strange Way of Life' trailer: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke get close in short film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Strange Way of Life' trailer: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke get close in short film
April 26 (UPI) -- "Strange Way of Life," a Western short film directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, will premiere at Cannes Film Festival.
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
LOS ANGELES, April 26 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret?" is revolutionary for its frank portrayal of puberty with no condescending or sugar coating.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Movies // 3 days ago
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Williams-Paisley says her faith-based drama, "Jesus Revolution," offers a message of hope and inclusivity in dark and divisive times.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement