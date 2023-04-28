Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 28, 2023 / 3:10 AM

Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland

By Fred Topel
1/5
Alexander Molony is Peter Pan. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises
Alexander Molony is Peter Pan. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- Peter Pan & Wendy, on Disney+ on Friday, never quite figured out what Disney's Peter Pan should be in live-action. There were live-action J.M. Barrie adaptations before and after the Disney animated movie, but just re-enacting the 1953 film with actors is strange.

Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) and her brothers already know the stories about Peter Pan while playing in their London bedroom. Before Wendy is sent off to finishing school, Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi) fly the kids to Neverland.

Advertisement

Fortunately, scenes in Neverland become brighter and easier to see, but the opening in London is so dark that it's hard to make out Peter chasing his shadow or the gang flying over London. The recognizable melody of "You Can Fly" serves as an indication they are, in fact, flying.

Advertisement

When visual effects help Peter walk on the ceiling, it's hardly as wondrous as Fred Astaire dancing on an actual rotating set.

Once in Neverland, the cast is performing on location or on a pirate ship set. That makes Peter Pan & Wendy look more real than the computer-animated rendition of The Lion King or Pinocchio.

They're still empty, though. The filmmakers have taken the cast to these remote locations for production value, but it makes Neverland feel like a vacant lot.

Neverland isn't much of a temptation to Wendy, despite her reluctance to grow up. Why would she want to be young forever on this abandoned island?

The cast of characters in Neverland is small. The Lost Boys and Girls never seem to emerge with unique personalities. Captain Hook (Jude Law), Smee (Jim Gaffigan) and their background pirate crew hold Wendy's brothers captive on the ship.

In live-action, it's a lot harder to buy a child beating up adult pirates. The grown-up actors have to let Peter win, like parents do when they play games with their small children.

Law commits in his performance, but that only shows what a great actor he is, since the rest of the film did not make Peter and the Lost Boys a real threat.

Advertisement

This is a problem unique to Peter Pan & Wendy, by the way. Other childrens' adventure movies manage to even the odds for young protagonists.

The Spy Kids were dealing with fantastical creatures and had gadgets to aid their battles. The Goonies were a little bit older, but they had enough wits to outsmart the Fratellis.

Heck, even Home Alone made viewers worry for the burglars up against Macauley Culkin.

When Peter Pan & Wendy gets thematically dark, it hasn't really earned it. Plus, live-action kids confronting real-life peril is more uncomfortable than exciting.

The film invents a new backstory for Captain Hook that's well-meaning, but derivative of other lazy backstories. The film has a positive message against endless fighting, but muddles that, too.

Peter Pan & Wendy still doesn't commit to any decision. It's just like the Marvel movies, the Star Wars universe or most other franchise starters in that it teases something different, then says "just kidding" and goes back to normal.

It's also odd that Peter Pan is hardly in this movie. A Wendy movie is perfectly fine, but one imagines Pan fans won't appreciate his palpable absences.

Advertisement

Fortunately, with each live-action remake of a Disney animated film, the studio gets closer to running out of archival content to plunder. As long as it stays away from The Fox and the Hound and The Rescuers, this live-action remake glut will be over soon.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

TV review: 'Queen Charlotte' satisfies 'Bridgerton' itch Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale TV review: Cliched 'Citadel' poor copy of superior spy tales

Latest Headlines

'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
April 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on Thursday. The prequel hits theaters Nov. 17.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
April 27 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a sci-fi action film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, opens in theaters in June.
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
Movies // 1 day ago
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
April 26 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced Wednesday that it has scheduled some Harry Belafonte movies, some introduced by his daughter -- Shari Belafonte -- in July.
'Strange Way of Life' trailer: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke get close in short film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Strange Way of Life' trailer: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke get close in short film
April 26 (UPI) -- "Strange Way of Life," a Western short film directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, will premiere at Cannes Film Festival.
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
LOS ANGELES, April 26 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret?" is revolutionary for its frank portrayal of puberty with no condescending or sugar coating.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Movies // 2 days ago
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Williams-Paisley says her faith-based drama, "Jesus Revolution," offers a message of hope and inclusivity in dark and divisive times.
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
Movies // 2 days ago
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
April 25 (UPI) -- Horror blockbuster "Scream VI" began streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday after earning about $108 million at the North American box office.
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
Movies // 3 days ago
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
April 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the teaser for "Shooting Stars" on Monday. The film about LeBron James' high school basketball team features James and the real players reminiscing in the present.
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Sisu," in theaters Friday, delivers the graphic Nazi killing it promises, but ruins the fun with some other distasteful choices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement