Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland

Alexander Molony is Peter Pan. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- Peter Pan & Wendy, on Disney+ on Friday, never quite figured out what Disney's Peter Pan should be in live-action. There were live-action J.M. Barrie adaptations before and after the Disney animated movie, but just re-enacting the 1953 film with actors is strange. Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) and her brothers already know the stories about Peter Pan while playing in their London bedroom. Before Wendy is sent off to finishing school, Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi) fly the kids to Neverland. Advertisement

Fortunately, scenes in Neverland become brighter and easier to see, but the opening in London is so dark that it's hard to make out Peter chasing his shadow or the gang flying over London. The recognizable melody of "You Can Fly" serves as an indication they are, in fact, flying.

Advertisement

When visual effects help Peter walk on the ceiling, it's hardly as wondrous as Fred Astaire dancing on an actual rotating set.

Once in Neverland, the cast is performing on location or on a pirate ship set. That makes Peter Pan & Wendy look more real than the computer-animated rendition of The Lion King or Pinocchio.

They're still empty, though. The filmmakers have taken the cast to these remote locations for production value, but it makes Neverland feel like a vacant lot.

Neverland isn't much of a temptation to Wendy, despite her reluctance to grow up. Why would she want to be young forever on this abandoned island?

The cast of characters in Neverland is small. The Lost Boys and Girls never seem to emerge with unique personalities. Captain Hook (Jude Law), Smee (Jim Gaffigan) and their background pirate crew hold Wendy's brothers captive on the ship.

In live-action, it's a lot harder to buy a child beating up adult pirates. The grown-up actors have to let Peter win, like parents do when they play games with their small children.

Law commits in his performance, but that only shows what a great actor he is, since the rest of the film did not make Peter and the Lost Boys a real threat.

Advertisement

This is a problem unique to Peter Pan & Wendy, by the way. Other childrens' adventure movies manage to even the odds for young protagonists.

The Spy Kids were dealing with fantastical creatures and had gadgets to aid their battles. The Goonies were a little bit older, but they had enough wits to outsmart the Fratellis.

Heck, even Home Alone made viewers worry for the burglars up against Macauley Culkin.

When Peter Pan & Wendy gets thematically dark, it hasn't really earned it. Plus, live-action kids confronting real-life peril is more uncomfortable than exciting.

The film invents a new backstory for Captain Hook that's well-meaning, but derivative of other lazy backstories. The film has a positive message against endless fighting, but muddles that, too.

Peter Pan & Wendy still doesn't commit to any decision. It's just like the Marvel movies, the Star Wars universe or most other franchise starters in that it teases something different, then says "just kidding" and goes back to normal.

It's also odd that Peter Pan is hardly in this movie. A Wendy movie is perfectly fine, but one imagines Pan fans won't appreciate his palpable absences.

Advertisement

Fortunately, with each live-action remake of a Disney animated film, the studio gets closer to running out of archival content to plunder. As long as it stays away from The Fox and the Hound and The Rescuers, this live-action remake glut will be over soon.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.