Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler star in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

April 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Thursday. The prequel movie premieres Nov. 17 in theaters. The trailer introduces Dean Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), the creator of the Hunger Games, the death match in which children from each of 12 districts fight for their lives. The film is set during the 10th annual edition of the games. Advertisement

Lucy Gray Bair (Rachel Zegler) represents District 12, the same district Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) came from in the four movies. Katniss first competes in the 74th games.

Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) mentors Lucy before the games. Snow eventually grows up to be President Snow in the films, played by Donald Sutherland.

Lucky Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman) hosts the broadcast of the Hunger Games. Since Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) will host Katniss's competition, Lucky is presumably Caesar's grandfather or at least a relative.

Gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) provides cryptic commentary on the deadly proceedings.

"What happens in there, fueled with the terror of becoming prey, see how quickly we become predator," Gaul says. "See how quickly civilization disappears."

In contrast, Lucy speaks of "a natural goodness built into us all."

Francis Lawrence, director of the three Hunger Games sequels, returns for the prequel, based on Suzanne Collins' book.